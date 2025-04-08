BTS' Jin passes down his last two Good Day and Bad Day pajamas on Kian's Bizarre B&B's set: Here's who owns them now

On April 8, 2025, the first 3 episodes of Kian's Bizarre B&B starring BTS's Jin premiered. In episode 2, Jin shared a special moment with his co-hosts, Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun. The idol gifted them his final two sets of Good Day and Bad Day pajamas from his Artist-Made Collection from 2022.

During this moment, Jin revealed he had originally kept five pajama sets from the collection. Over time, he gave four away to people close to him. The recipients were Coldplay's Chris Martin, chef Baek Jong-won, and now Kian84, and Ji Ye-eun.

Jin's artist-made collection: Thoughtfully designed pajamas and pillows sell out worldwide

Gifting the 'Bad day' pajama sets to his co-hosts of Kian's Bizarre B&B, Jin said,

"These are pajamas that I made. It's demonic pajamas. I wear devil's when I'm not satisfied with my day. When I'm satisfied, I wear angel pajamas."

Both co-hosts were seen wearing the pajamas that night after expressing gratitude to the BTS member. Co-host Ji Ye-eun also responded, saying,

"It's an honor! I'm satisfied! It is heirloom."

In 2022, HYBE launched the Artist-Made Collection by BTS, a merchandise series featuring designs personally created by each member of the group. Jin’s collection was the first to be released, offering an ergonomic pillow and pajama sets under two distinct themes: Good Day and Bad Day.

The pajama sets were designed with a unique concept in mind. The Good Day pajamas, made in light blue, featured TinyTAN Jin angel prints, while the Bad Day pajamas, in black, carried imp prints. Jin explained the idea behind the two designs to MC j-hope during a broadcast on Weverse, showcasing the sets.

He shared that the Good Day pajamas were intended for days when one felt proud of their achievements and could rest their head on a matching angel pillow. Meanwhile, the Bad Day pajamas were meant for days when one felt disappointed with themselves, offering a way to end the day in comfort despite how it went.

As per the artist himself, he specifically requested HYBE’s production team to create a wide range of unisex sizes. He chose soft, high-grade materials and ensured that the pillows had the right level of softness.

He described the pajamas as being made from 100% cotton, providing a lightweight and breathable fabric that many users described as feeling more pleasant than silk. It also has practical features in the design, including large pockets and a non-stretch, roomy fit.

The response to the launch was immediate and overwhelming. Pre-orders opened at 11 am KST on January 5, 2022, and were sold out quickly.

In the United States, the Good Day pajamas reportedly sold out in five minutes, and the entire set was gone within 25 minutes. On the Global Weverse Shop, the Good Day pajamas sold out in six minutes, with the full collection selling out in 20 minutes.

Following the release, many users on TikTok shared reviews of the products. They praised the pajamas for their softness, breathable material, and spacious fit. The non-stretchy fabric was highlighted as a positive feature, contributing to a more comfortable sleeping experience. The artist himself, was often seen wearing pajamas in BTS's variety show BTS In the Soop season 2 and also in Kian's Bizarre B&B.

Kian's Bizarre B&B is a variety show set on Ulleungdo Island. It follows webtoon artist and entertainer Kian84, BTS's Jin, and comedian Ji Ye-eun as they open and manage a guesthouse together. Produced by the creators of Hyori's Bed & Breakfast, the series captures their first attempt at running a bed and breakfast.

Each episode shows the trio handling daily tasks, meeting new guests, and dealing with unexpected challenges. Kian's Bizarre B&B will continue to drop new episodes in sets of three. The nine-episode series plans to unveil episodes 4 to 6 on April 15, with the final batch of three arriving on April 22, 2025.

