"Sold out king!!" — Fans celebrate as BTS' j-hope makes history to become the first Asian soloist to sell out stadium show in the US

BTS' j-hope has achieved a historic milestone with his solo tour HOPE ON THE STAGE. As per user @touringkpop, the tour featured two shows at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on April 4 and April 6, 2025.

Both dates of BTS' j-hope's LA concert were sold out, with an estimated total of 46,236 tickets purchased across the two nights, recording a 100% sale rate. As per the X user @AsianEAC, this feat makes j-hope the first solo Asian artist to completely sell out a stadium in the United States—an achievement fans are calling groundbreaking.

Following the announcement of BTS' j-hope's sold-out shows in Los Angeles, fans took to social media to express their pride and excitement. They praised j-hope’s impact as a soloist. One fan wrote:

"Sold out king!! J-Hopeeeee"

"No bc no surprise to army but can u imagine being the first ever solo asian act to sell out a stadium in the west so well deserved to our hobi congratulations our love only bangtan can do historic moments like this" said another fan of BTS' j-hope.

"My precious angel, congratulations, you deserve this. Your work ethic, professionalism and your love for performing, we can all see that. It was such an honor to attend your concerts. You deserve all the love, my Hobi." wrote one netizen.

"Congratulations on being the first Korean solo act to sell out a stadium in the US, and for two days in a row, no less! So proud of you, Hobi, pressing ahead with your tour and each show is just as good or better than the last! Congratulations J-Hope!" mentioned an X user.

"Finally, as the first K-pop artist and soloist, our Hobi sold out both shows at BMO Stadium on April 4th and 6th!! And the fact that the stadium originally had a capacity of 22,000 but had a total of 46,236,000 seats in just 2 days Jung Ho Seok is awesome!!!!!!!" posted an individual on X.

From celebrating his historic achievement to praising his artistry and dedication, the online space was filled with messages of admiration and support. BTS' j-hope fans are celebrating the achievement on social media.

"j-hope, the first KPOP SOLOIST to perform a stadium in the USA!! A sold out stadium concert, only thee JUNG HOSEOK can relate!!!" shared this fan.

"J-Hope is Thefirst Korean soloist to perform at a stadium in the US. The first Korean soloist to sell out a stadium in the US. The first Korean soloist to sell out a stadium for two shows in the US. Congratulations J-Hope!" said a netizen.

"j-hope is a person and artist that everyone should aspire to be. He achieved everything with his hard work, dedication, consistency, self-confidence and his gigantic, natural talent." wrote this X user.

"ARMY we got him this! Whoever got a ticket to J-Hope's concert, you're in for a (HOPE SIZE) treat! Absolutely one of the greatest performers of this century, hobi takes one in for a mind blowing ride. It'll be a well-spent 2hr18min. Be prepared to come out Jay-wrecked" added this individual.

BTS' j-hope takes HOPE ON THE STAGE global with sold-out shows and chart-topping hits

BTS' j-hope is currently on the road for his first-ever solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour launched with a three-night run at Seoul’s KSPO Dome, beginning February 28, 2025. It has since expanded globally.

The North American dates include major stops at Barclays Center in New York, Allstate Arena in Chicago, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Following the sold-out status of both shows at BMO Stadium, Ticketmaster may release additional tickets based on demand. These could include standard seats that become available due to cancellations or production holds.

Expand Tweet

If interest continues to exceed the venue’s base seating capacity, extra tickets—particularly in sections with side or limited views—may be released closer to the concert dates. Availability will depend on demand and final production arrangements.

After the U.S. leg, BTS' j-hope will bring his tour to Asia. It is starting with performances in Manila (April 12–13), Saitama (April 19–20), Singapore (April 26–27), and Jakarta (May 3–4). Additional cities on the schedule include Bangkok, Macau, and Taipei, with the final concert taking place in Osaka on June 1.

Alongside his tour, BTS' j-hope released new music in 2025, including the single Mona Lisa, which debuted at No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track also entered the Billboard Global 200 and topped the Digital Song Sales Chart, making it his second major hit this year after Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel.

