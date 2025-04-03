"Another btsvt crumb" - Fans rejoice as SEVENTEEN's Hoshi shares his Spotify playlist featuring BTS' Jungkook's 'Hate You' & more

On April 3, 2025, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi unveiled his Spotify playlist featuring BTS' Jungkook, sparking excitement among fans. On the day, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi appeared on singer Jung Yong-hwa’s YouTube program, aired on the channel @jyh_LPRoom.

During a segment of the episode, titled Am I a Merchant to Become an Assistant? The Attitude of an International Singer Dealing with Military Uniforms [Jung Yong Hwa's Elpiroom] EP.03 Hoshi, the idol, shared his Spotify playlist with the host and viewers.

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi’s playlist featured many artists, including BIGBANG, Baekhyun, iKON, AKMU, MONSTA X, and more. BTS' Jungkook’s Hate You from his solo album Golden stood out to fans among the selected songs. This ignited excitement among CARATs (SEVENTEEN fandom and ARMYs (BTS fandom) alike.

Fans from both fandoms took to social media to celebrate this unexpected crossover of "btsvt"—a term often used to highlight interactions or connections between BTS and SEVENTEEN. One fan wrote,

"Another btsvt crumb for me I always win indeed"

"Hoshi has Jungkook's hate you on his Spotify playlist AAAAAAAA" mentioned another fan.

"Hoshi listens to Hate You by jungkook armycarat how are we????" posted a netizen.

"I see Jungkook the Lauv I WON SO BAD" said an X user.

Fans also expressed excitement over the variety of artists and songs featured on SEVENTEEN's Hoshi's playlist. Many took to social media to praise his musical taste.

"Ohh, Big Bang's underrated song, nice, nice, haven't heard Beautiful Hangover for a long time" said one fan.

"HE LISTENS TO DIVE WITH YOU???? HOSHI UR ROMANTIC" mentioned an individual on X.

"GIRLFRIEND? i know hes my fav svt member for a reason" shared this netizen.

"bb & gd were expected, but iKON?? the taste lowkey sad that the new gen kpop stans kinda sleeps on their discography aside from love scenario. but it’s heartwarming to see some kpop idols still vibing to their songs luv uuuu hoshiiiii" added this fan.

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi confirms military enlistment plans, reassures fans about the group’s future

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi along with bandmate Woozi on March 20 and 21 confirmed their upcoming military enlistments. During their fan meeting SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND 2025, Hoshi revealed that both had received their enlistment schedules and would join in the second half of 2025.

Despite the news, he reassured fans that they would still get to celebrate SEVENTEEN’s 10th anniversary together before their departure.

"Woozi and I have received our military enlistment schedules. We’re planning to enlist in the second half of the year, so we’ll be able to spend the 10th anniversary together and make some fun memories before we go. I’ve never said this before, but I’m really grateful to S.Coups for keeping all 13 of us together since we were young." The idol shared.

His heartfelt message deeply moved fans and even brought leader S. Coups to tears. However, Hoshi reassured fans about SEVENTEEN's future, expressing his determination to keep the group going strong, saying,

"It’s not like we’re disappearing—we’ll continue to work hard even after we return. People say nothing lasts forever, but SEVENTEEN is going to take on that challenge. We’ll need your support to do it."

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's member Jeonghan enlisted in September 2024, as Wonwoo is set to enlist on April 3, serving as a public service worker instead of an active-duty soldier.

On the other hand, Jungkook of BTS is fulfilling his mandatory military service, with an expected discharge date in June 2025. Before his enlistment, he launched his debut solo album, Golden, on November 3, 2023. This album includes the song Hate You, which is part of SEVENTEEN's Hoshi's playlist. Additionally, the album features popular singles such as Seven, 3D, and Standing Next to You, all of which achieved chart-topping success.

For those unfamiliar with the subject, Jung Yong-hwa, commonly referred to as Yonghwa, is a South Korean singer, musician, and actor. He serves as the leader, lead vocalist, and rhythm guitarist of the rock band CNBLUE. His debut occurred in 2009 with the television series You're Beautiful, and he subsequently accepted prominent roles in dramas including Heartstrings (2011), Marry Him If You Dare (2013), The Three Musketeers (2014), The Package (2017), and Sell Your Haunted House (2021). In conjunction with his acting endeavors, Jung initiated his solo music career in 2015 with the release of the album One Fine Day.

