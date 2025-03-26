"This is very concerning" - Fans worry as SEVENTEEN's Hoshi's lips allegedly turn blue during intense 96ers & CHEERS performance

On March 24, 2025, fans of SEVENTEEN's Hoshi took to social media to voice their concerns for the idol's health after his lips seemingly turned from pink to a darker shade, almost blue. Fans noticed this change in his appearance while he was performing during the group's ninth fan meeting, SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND 2025.

The clips from the fan meeting held at Incheon Munhak Main Stadium surfaced online. This alarming shift led to speculation about his health.

Some speculated that it could be due to a lack of oxygen. Fans recalled similar incidents from past performances and expressed their worries about his well-being.

"This means he had low oxygen levels btw, and it’s not the first time it’s happened to him after a strenuous performance. i really hope he takes a break and sees a doctor bc this is very concerning," an X user wrote.

Many pointed out that Hoshi performed 20 out of the 23 songs at the event. This covered not only SEVENTEEN’s full-group performances but also his subunit stages. Subunits include 96ers with Woozi and CHEERS with the Leaders.

Some fans speculated that he might have experienced hypoxia, which is a condition caused by reduced oxygen levels in the blood due to the physically demanding nature of the event.

"I feel like something’s wrong with him. His lips look cyanotic, probably due to hypoxia. I’m sure they get regular medical check-ups, but I’m really worried about Hoshi rn," a fan wrote.

"Damn he's being hypoxic due to the lack of oxygen to his peripheral organ. A rigorous activity could cause this, the cold weather makes it worse because your body needs an extra energy to warm up. I hope he got his heart and lung checked," a fan commented.

"He has been so working hard for everything from cb, world tour, bss, howoo, caratInd and after that he will also prepare for next cb, oh hoshi pls take a lot of rests," a netizen added.

"he seriously needs to takes more breaks in between stages," another person wrote.

Concerned fans urged Pledis Entertainment to monitor his health closely. They stated that the company should ensure proper care for its artists.

"I don't want to think bad things but this isn't the first time Hoshi's lips have changed color after performing. So @pledis_17 please, do what you have to do for your artist especially since he's going to be enlisting in just a few months," a fan wrote.

"this is so worrying huhu hoshi I hope u can rest. I hope they give u time to rest," another user commented.

"is it bcs the lack of oxygen? this is worrying. he should’ve not pushed himself like this," an X user mentioned.

SEVENTEEN’s latest activities and military services as Hoshi & Woozi announce their enlistment

SEVENTEEN has been actively promoting despite ongoing military enlistments among its members. The SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND 2025 fan meeting was held on March 20 and 21, 2025. It featured performances of both new and classic hits, including SOS, Rock With You, Clap, and more.

12 out of 13 members participated in the event as Jeonghan was the only one absent due to his military service. He was enlisted in September 2024.

Recently, Hoshi and Woozi announced their upcoming military enlistments. During the fan meeting, Hoshi shared that both he and Woozi had received their enlistment schedules and would be joining the military in the second half of the year.

He reassured fans that they would still be able to celebrate SEVENTEEN’s 10th anniversary together before their departure. His heartfelt words moved fans as well as leader S.Coups, who teared up during the announcement.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo is set to enlist on April 3. He will be serving as a public service worker instead of an active-duty soldier.

