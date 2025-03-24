“They truly prepared a lot for us” — Fans react as SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan & Wonwoo reportedly recorded 10th-anniversary content ahead of enlistment

On March 24, 2025, Star News reported that SEVENTEEN is set to release an album to celebrate their 10th anniversary on May 26. Reports indicate that Jeonghan and Wonwoo have also participated in the upcoming album before their mandatory enlistments.

For the unversed, Jeonghan began his mandatory military service on September 26, 2024. He is the first SEVENTEEN member to enlist, while Wonwoo is scheduled to commence his service on April 3, 2025.

Star News Pledis Entertainment confirmed his enlistment, stating that he will not participate in upcoming activities, including the Tecate Pa’l Norte music festival and Japan fan meetings. However, he will engage with fans through pre-recorded content.

The news of Jeonghan and Wonwoo's enlistments, coupled with their efforts to participate in anniversary content elicited profound responses from CARATs worldwide. One fan wrote on X:

"They truly prepared a lot for us ready for their absence."

Expand Tweet

Fans expressed their happiness over the latest news.

"I was literally mentally preparing myself that the 19th anni-comeback would not include jeonghan and/or wonwoo AND NOW WE STILL HAVE BOTH!!!!" a fan wrote.

"AHHHH OT13 FOR ETERNITY TALAGA," another fan wrote.

"Honestly when they announced the album for 10th anniversary I was so sad since jeonghan was away for awhile,, I should’ve known they prepared everything," another fan added.

Several fans expressed their enthusiasm for SEVENTEEN's anniversary content release.

"Omg, what a truly meaningful gift," a fan reacted.

"WE’RE GETTING A OT13 COMEBACK IM IN TEARS PLS," another fan added.

"Happiest news I've received in a while oh my thirteen," another fan said.

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Woozi announce enlistment plans following Wonwoo

During SEVENTEEN's annual fan meeting, "SEVENTEEN in CARATLAND," held on March 20 and 21, 2025, members Hoshi and Woozi revealed their plans to enlist for mandatory military service.

During the fan meeting, Hoshi addressed the audience, sharing that both he and Woozi had received their enlistment schedules and would commence their service later in 2025. He reassured fans by stating,

"Woozi and I have received our military enlistment schedules. We’re planning to enlist in the second half of the year, so we’ll be able to spend the 10th anniversary together and make some fun memories before we go. […] I’ve never said this before, but I’m really grateful to S.Coups for keeping all 13 of us together since we were young. […]"

Hoshi continued:

"Maybe because it’s time to enlist, every performance feels even more precious. It’s not like we’re disappearing—we’ll continue to work hard even after we return. People say nothing lasts forever, but SEVENTEEN is going to take on that challenge. We’ll need your support to do it."

Prior to their enlistment, Hoshi and Woozi are actively engaging in musical projects. They recently released their first single album, Beam, under the subunit Hoshi x Woozi.

