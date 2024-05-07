“Their enthusiasm and mindset are still alive”: K-pop insiders share the aspect that makes SEVENTEEN a stand-out group

SEVENTEEN from Pledis Entertainment made headlines for their group bonding and hard work. On May 3, 2024, a South Korean YouTube talk show titled "Youngjun, Is it true that you had hard time when working with Seventeen? | Famous Song Championship" was released where a group of K-pop insiders discussed the popular K-pop boy group.

Famous Song Championship is a series on MMTG, the YouTube channel of SBS' music show, Inkigayo. With MC Jaejae and Girls' Generation's Sooyoung as co-hosts, the program seeks to provide material with a worldwide appeal.

On May 3, the show invited Choi Young-joon who had contributed to the dance choreography for the boy band's 2023 track Super from their album FML.

While appreciating Choi Young-joon for choreographing Super with SEVENTEEN's 13 members and 241 backup dancers, one of the panelists remarked how the band's harmony and enthusiasm make them unique.

"Among the K-pop fans, 'This group could never be seen again.' This topic comes out often. But the most mentioned team is SEVENTEEN. One of the reasons is because you've said it perfectly; their enthusiasm and mindset are still alive until now.

"That harmony is still improving. 'It'll be hard to see this kind of group again', they say this a lot." (as auto-translated by YouTube)

Choi Young-joon shares his favorite choreography among BTS, SEVENTEEN, TWS and Wanna One, and more

South Korean choreographer Choi Young-jeen also choreographed SEVENTEEN's other songs, like Adore U, Mansae, Very Nice, Don't Wanna Cry and Home, among others. Choi Young-joon also choreographed and more.

On the Famous Song Championship episode released on May 3, Young-joon was asked to choose his favorite choreography amongst Super, BTS' famous song I NEED U, Wanna One's Energetic and TWS' Plot Twist.

He said that he could not choose, as they were all great ones, but he would pick Super, as it was his first time choreographing 241 people at once for the music video.

The episode also featured Thai singer and idol Anatchaya Suputhipong, who's known by her stage name NATTY from the group KISS OF LIFE, as a guest along with South Korean dancer Gabee.

Choi Young-joon went on to explain how he tries to add emotions and intuitiveness to his choreographies such as the hook step created for Super. Additionally, in SEVENTEEN's track Don't Wanna Cry, he tried to integrate the physical movement and emotions of an individual's crying while strategizing the song's dance sequences.

Choi Young-joon continued by saying that SEVENTEEN has always been determined to put forward great performance since their trainee period.

The boy group trained for five years before debuting in 2015 and they still stayed determined to carry out hard choreographies and deliver the best shows. He said:

"They were already determined from the first time I met them. The important thing is that it is still maintained. Even I am drained. They still want to do great performances a lot." (as auto-translated by YouTube)

Here's a list of some of the famous songs Choi Young-joon has choreographed so far:

BTS — I NEED U

I NEED U Seventeen — Pretty U, Mansae, Adore U, Very Nice, Don't Wanna Cry, Oh My!, Home, Good To Me, HIT, Rock With You, HOT, Don Quixote, _World, Super

Pretty U, Mansae, Adore U, Very Nice, Don't Wanna Cry, Oh My!, Home, Good To Me, HIT, Rock With You, HOT, Don Quixote, _World, Super EXO — Diamond

Diamond GOT7 — Never Ever and Turn Up

Never Ever and Turn Up Twice — TT, Knock Knock, Signal, Likey and What Is Love?

TT, Knock Knock, Signal, Likey and What Is Love? Red Velvet — Zoo

Zoo IZ*ONE — Highlight

Highlight Junho — Ice Cream

Ice Cream Monsta X — Jealousy and Dramarama

Jealousy and Dramarama NU'EST W — Dejavu

Dejavu Produce 101 Season 2 — Open Up and Super Hot

Open Up and Super Hot Produce 48 — 내꺼야 (Pick Me), Rumor and We Together

내꺼야 (Pick Me), Rumor and We Together Produce X 101 — X1-MA, Move and To My World

X1-MA, Move and To My World Shin Hyesung — Roco Drama

Roco Drama Shinhwa — This Love and Sniper

This Love and Sniper Wanna One — Energetic and Beautiful

Energetic and Beautiful AB6IX— Breathe

Breathe A.C.E — Under Cover

Under Cover Boyfriend — Star

SEVENTEEN released its comeback album 17 IS RIGHT HERE on April 29, 2024, with the title track MAESTRO sold over 2 million album copies on Hanteo on the first day of its release.