SEVENTEEN in CARATLAND 2025 day 1 setlist & highlights: SOS, Cheers, Mansae, & more

On Thursday, March 20, SEVENTEEN's 9th fan meeting, CARATLAND 2025, held its first day at the Incheon Munhak Main Stadium in South Korea. The two-day fan meeting is scheduled for March 20 and 21. All twelve members, other than Jeonghan, currently enlisted in the military, are participating in the fan meeting.

The event was also live-streamed through Weverse for fans who couldn't physically attend the concert. During the fan meeting, the group not only performed their latest tracks like SOS but also rolled out their classic and iconic older songs like Mansae, Clap, and more. Additionally, the subunits of SEVENTEEN, like BSS, HOSHI x WOOZI, also performed their songs.

Here's the entire setlist of SEVENTEEN's CARATLAND fan meeting day 1:

Mansae 1 to 13 _World BOOSEOKSOON's CBZ MONSTER (Performance Unit) I Don't Understand But I Love U (Vocal Unit) Candy (Hip Hop Unit) HOSHI X WOOZI's 96ers CHEERS (Leaders' Unit feat. SEVENTEEN) SOS Rock With You CLAP Let Me Hear You Say 24H BOOM BOOM Still Lonely Left & Right Eyes On You Encircled Leftover (Wonwoo) Headliner My My Together

Following the setlist reveal, fans are excited to see what the set list for CARATLAND 2025's Day 2 has in store for them

All you need to know about SEVENTEEN and their recent activities

SEVENTEEN is a 13-piece K-pop group that debuted under Pledis Entertainment in 2015. The members are S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, where S.Coups stands as the leader of the group. Additionally, the group is also split into three units, Vocal, Performance, and Hip Hop.

The Vocal Unit consists of the members Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, Seunghan, and DK, and the Performance Unit consists of the members Hoshi, The8, Jun, and Dino. The Hip Hop Unit holds the members Vernon, S.Coups, Mingyu, and Wonwoo. Additionally Woozi, Hoshi, and S. Coups are also the leaders of their respective units.

Other than these units, the group also has two sub-units, BSS or BooSeokSoon, which consists of the members Hoshi, DK, and Seungkwan. They made their debut in February 2023 with their first single album, Second Wind. They also recently made a comeback with their second single album, Teleparty, in January 2025.

The other subunit is Hoshi X Woozi, which holds the two members born in the year 1996 in the group. They made their debut in March 2025 with the release of their first single album, BEAM. Moreover, SEVENTEEN recently wrapped up their fourth world tour, RIGHT HERE, on February 16 with their last show at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In other news, Jeonghan enlisted in the military for his mandatory military service in September 2024 and has therefore been absent from the group's current activities. Wonwoo will enlist in the military on April 3, and will service as a public servant rather than as an active soldier.

