“THEY’LL PERFORM CIRCLES AND ENCIRCLED?”- Fan anticipation builds as 2025 Caratland teaser hints at possible setlist for SEVENTEEN’s fan meeting

K-pop group Seventeen is a 13-member group under Pledis Entertainment. The teaser for Seventeen's upcoming fan meeting was released on March 13, 2025. The teaser raised the anticipation of the fans who were eagerly waiting for the last set of group activity before Wonwoo enlisted in the military in April 2025.

Ad

The teaser video opens with a mock computer screen with a few tabs open. The group's latest EP Spill the Feels is seen in the media player. One of the tabs has a set of icons with song names on it. The fans were quick to notice the songs and began to wonder if that was the possible set list for the fan meeting. The two songs that particularly caught the fans' eye are Circles and Encircled. Here's what one X user wrote:

Ad

Trending

"If it’s true that this is the setlist for this year’s caratland, then… THEY’LL PERFORM CIRCLES AND ENCIRCLED???? I need to prepare myself"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Circles is a song from the group's fourth repackage album Sector 17. A special music video for the song was released in December 2022. Encircled is a non-album single written by the group for their fans, Carats. Encircled was released on February 13, 2025. Both the songs, despite being released so far apart, are the group's letters to their fans.

Fans were also quick to notice the detailed attention put into the video. They also missed Jeonghan, the thirteenth member, who is currently on a hiatus following his military enlistment. Here's what the fans had to say:

Ad

"They saw that trend that said good thing they became idols because people cant imagine them as office workers haha" an user wrote

"when was this filmed why is hoshi black haired" a fan replied

"Wow, an even number has never bothered me this much. IYKYK."another fan wrote

The fans were also quick to spot Hoshi's different hair in the video. Here's what they had to say:

Ad

"the caratland teaser literally reminded me of their zoom era HAHSHAJSJSJ WHO ELSE REMEMBERS" an user wrote

"hoshi pre-planning his hair dyeing session and getting them to give him a wig for shooting the caratland content is making me crack up so bad" a fan replied

"I have never seen someone so excited on a work zoom meeting" another fan wrote

Ad

What is Seventeen in Caratland?

Ad

Seventeen in Caratland is the title for Seventeen's fan meetings. The upcoming fan meeting will be the ninth fan meeting since the group's debut in 2015. It will take place on March 20 and 21 at 6:30 pm KST on both days. The event will take place at Incheon Munhak Main Stadium and it will be streamed live online.

Seventeen's members Hoshi and Woozi released a mini-album Beam on March 10, 2025. The group is also rumoured to star on a variety show titled Nana Minbak produced by Producer Na Yeong-seok, fondly known as Na PD. Details for the same are awaited.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback