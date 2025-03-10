"HE DOES NOT WANT TO BE ONE W THE CROWD"- Fans tease SEVENTEEN's Joshua for skipping the matching uniform in new NANA BNB photos

On March 11, 2025, fans of SEVENTEEN's Joshua took to social media after new photos of Nana Guesthouse were revealed. The show is produced by Na Yeong-seok (Na PD) and has already started filming as per the reports by OSEN. On March 7, reports confirmed that SEVENTEEN and Na PD would be working together again, following their previous success with NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN.

While the concept of the new show remains under wraps, the title suggests it may involve the members running a guesthouse. Recently, new photos from the filming were released, showing all twelve participating members (with Jeonghan absent due to military service) in coordinated Nana BNB uniforms.

The outfits consisted of white tracksuits, navy sweatshirts with “SVT NANA BNB” branding, and matching accessories like jackets, slippers, and beanies. Fans were excited to see the group looking unified in their team gear until they noticed one exception, Joshua.

Unlike the rest of the members, Joshua chose to forgo the official sweatshirt, instead wearing only the uniform track pants paired with his sweater in a similar shade.

Fans immediately recalled that during NANA TOUR, he had also skipped the team shirt, opting for a more personalized look. His habit of avoiding matching outfits quickly became a running joke among fans. An X user, @malaiah_na wrote,

"jun saying “we look like kids on vacation” on nana tour bc they were wearing the tshirt set, cut to the next clip of joshua inside the bus wearing only a tank top. HE DOES NOT WANT TO BE ONE W THE CROWD HAHAHAHAHHAHAH my fashionista diva."

As soon as fans spotted Joshua’s unique outfit, social media was flooded with playful reactions. Many joked that he must have missed the memo in their group chat, while others admired his commitment to standing out.

"This is a proof if he never read their kkt group chat," a fan commented.

"he doesn't want to conform to the majority okay," an X user remarked.

"One thing about shua, he’ll prioritize his fit," a netizen added.

Some also pointed out how consistent he has been in refusing to wear the group’s coordinated clothing.

"is it really nana tour if joshua doesn’t refuse to wear the uniform," another X user added.

"I love how he refuses to wear similar clothes now like okay fashion king you want to be unique we get it," a fan mentioned.

"joshua and his commitment to defy the nana production dress codes needs to be appreciated more," an X user added.

All we know about SEVENTEEN’s upcoming variety show with Na PD

Nana Guesthouse marks another major collaboration between SEVENTEEN and Na PD, following their highly successful variety appearances. The group first worked with him on The Game Caterers 2, which showcased their comedic timing and teamwork. That was followed by the creation of NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN.

In the NANA TOUR, the members traveled to Italy and showed the fans unexpected challenges and heartwarming moments under Na PD’s direction. The show gained immense popularity, topping viewership ratings and setting records for Weverse’s highest VOD sales.

Now, with Nana Guesthouse, SEVENTEEN and Na PD are taking on a new concept. While the exact format hasn’t been revealed, the title suggests the group will manage a guesthouse, possibly involving interactions with guests, missions, and daily tasks that put their teamwork to the test.

Fans are eager to see how SEVENTEEN will handle the guesthouse responsibilities and whether Joshua will continue his streak of standing out in future episodes. For now, all eyes are on the show’s premiere date, which is yet to be announced.

