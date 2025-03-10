"I'll hold on to this" - Fans get emotional as NA PD assures to film another variety show after all SEVENTEEN members are back

On March 10, 2025, Producer Na Yeong-seok, also known as Na PD, hosted a live session with 12 members of the 13-member K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN. One member, Jeonghan, is currently away on military enlistment. The live comes shortly after the announcement of Nana Minbak (Nana BNB/Nana Inn).

In the live, Na PD spoke about his experience working with SEVENTEEN on the variety show Nana Tour. He was asked if he felt the group was too loud and that it was tiring to shoot, and Na PD said that wasn't the case. The original idea was for a one-season show. Hence, there was no further development once the show finished airing. However, he commented that he would like to film a new variety show once all members are back together. Fans reacted emotionally to this news:

"I'll hold on to this."

Na PD has grown to become a well-liked producer by fans. His variety shows with EXO's Kyungsoo and SEVENTEEN are a hit among fans. There is a running joke of Na PD "kidnapping" the group members to make a new show, and fans took the gag further:

"once the maknaez are out from the barracks, pls kidnap the 13 of them again na pd-nim," a user replied.

"na pd we love you we cant thank you enough," a fan replied.

"OMGG SVT ARE SOOO LOVVVEEDDDD ILY NA PD!!!! CAN'T WAIT FOR NANA TOUR SEASON 2!!!" a fan wrote.

Fans were excited at the prospect of Na PD and SEVENTEEN reuniting for a new variety show. If the producer's confidence and the members' enthusiasm are anything to go by, fans are confident that the show will take place in the future. Here's what they said:

"Basically we'll get Na PD x SVT something in the future too," a fan wrote.

"fully convinced theyre gonna DRAG dino for nana tour 2.0 the moment he steps out from that damn military base," a fan replied.

"EXACTLY WHAT I SAID WHEN I HEARD ABOUT NANA INN. Please let us have OT13 NANA TOUR, Na PD-nim," a user wrote.

A look at Na PD's Nana Inn with SEVENTEEN

News1 reported on March 7 that Na PD will reunite with SEVENTEEN for a new variety show called Nana Inn. The show was also confirmed by tvN, but details are being kept under wraps. However, the show's name has fans speculating it will revolve around a guest house.

SEVENTEEN and Producer Na's collaboration goes a long way. The group first appeared in the producer's show The Game Caterers in May 2023. Later, they also had their own variety show called Youth Over Flowers. A spin-off of Youth Over Flowers, titled Nana Tour, was aired from January 1 to February 16 in 2024.

On March 5, member Wonwoo was announced to go on a hiatus following his military enlistment in April 2025. Hoshi and Woozi released their second mini-album, Beam, on March 10, 2025.

