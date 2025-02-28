"Making my curiosity cells excited"- Fans react as SEVENTEEN's Hoshi & Woozi drops tracklist for upcoming album 'Beam'

On February 28, 2025, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Woozi dropped the tracklist for their first single album, titled Beam, leaving the fandom excited. The songs include Pinocchio (ft. So!YoON), 동갑내기, and Stupid Idiot.

Track 01 Pinocchio (ft. So!YoON) was penned by artists including Woozi, Bumzu, Jintae Ko, David Brook, Jimmy Bumey, and others. Track 02 동갑내기 was written by Woozi, Bumzu, and others. Meanwhile, track 03 Stupid Idiot was penned by Pink Slip, Bumzu, Woozi, and others.

Subsequently, the tracklist for the forthcoming album Beam circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed excitement, and an X user tweeted:

"Stupid_Idiot is making my curiosity cells excited tho."

The fandom stated they could not wait to hear the upcoming track Pinocchio from the album Beam, as Hoshi and Woozi collaborated on the song with So!YoON.

"ARE YOU KIDDING MEEE TRACK #1 WITH SOYOON I AM SCREAMING WITHOUT S ALREADY," a fan reacted.

"Both hoshi woozi as lyricists and composers? I AM SO (not) READY," a fan shared.

"I love you so much woozi hoshi thankyou so much for everything," a fan commented.

Many internet users noted that Woozi and Hoshi had worked hard for their much-anticipated comeback. Hence, they would be supporting them.

"Stupid idiot is either a diss track or like some self remorse kinda song im so excited," a user reacted.

"Woozi Hoshi you have worked so hard. Can’t wait for your comeback debut," a user shared.

"Carats pls let's support howoo! you better stream and vote, your participation is needed here," a user commented.

More about SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Woozi's upcoming album Beam

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Woozi will release their debut studio album Beam on March 10, 2025, through Pledis Entertainment. The record will be distributed by YG Plus and HYBE. The physical album will be available in four versions, including x, +, Weverse Album (QR), and KiT.

The promotional schedule for the upcoming activities related to the album has been provided below:

Trailer on March 3, 2025. Official MV Teaser 1 on March 8, 2025. Official MV Teaser 2 on March 9, 2025. Official MV and Album Release on March 10, 2025. Special Video Teaser on March 11, 2025. Special Video on March 12, 2025.

In recent news, SEVENTEEN released Encircled as a tribute to the fandom CARATs to commemorate their ninth anniversary on February 14, 2025. The band will become the first K-Pop group to headline Mexico's Pa'l Norte festival in Monterrey.

