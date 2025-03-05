“They all have their own circumstances”- Fans defend SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo as his enlistment as alternative service worker sparks backlash

On Wednesday, March 5, Pledis Entertainment released a statement announcing SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo's upcoming military enlistment. The statement explained that the K-pop idol will be starting his service as of April 3 and will not be participating in SEVENTEEN's schedules post his enlistment.

Additionally, they also revealed that the idol would be enlisting as a public servant rather than an active-duty soldier. When this statement landed on the internet, many netizens criticized the same. All South Korean men over 18 are expected to serve in the military for a mandatory period of 18 months.

When Wonwoo's enlistment statement reached the netizens, the idol was hit with the backlash that he was allegedly taking an easier route with the mandatory enlistment when most South Korean men are expected to serve as active duty soldiers regardless of their circumstances. They also criticized artists for allegedly taking up public servant roles in the military for easier enlistment.

However, many SEVENTEEN fans came to the idol's defense. They expressed that the idol's situation might not have been completely explained through the statement, and Wonwoo might have his reasons for enlisting as a public servant that netizens aren't aware of. Therefore, they requested people to refrain from the criticism and backlash.

Additionally, since Wonwoo is known for his poor eyesight, fans expressed that might've led to his decision to serve as a public servant. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"There are many male idols and celebrities who do public service, including EXO members, but why are there so many here? They all have their own circumstances."

Fan reaction via Theqoo

"Everybody knows that Wonwoo has very poor eyesight and it was expected he will be serving as a public servant" said a fan on X

"Isn’t he still serving? Doesn’t the military need people to support KOREAN non war entities? Is this something people really feel entitled to debate? Especially, without understanding context of why a decision is made?" added another fan

"Hate is forced for him always..." commented a netizen

More fans and netizens expressed their frustration over the criticism the idol had been receiving and explained how it was unfair and baseless.

"South Korean citizens don't appreciate their idols at all Y'all are quick to judge, quick to turn code and quick to spread gossip and rumors about your supposed favorite idols" stated a fan

"Bro is legally blind and y’all want to put him in the battlefield" added an X user

"All knetizens do is b*tch and whine… the man literally cannot see !!!" said a netizen

"Why is it such a big deal how he serves?" commented another X user

What is the difference between SEVENTEEN Wonwoo's alternative military service and an active duty soldier's enlistment? Explained

According to the South Korean government, all males under South Korean citizenship and above 18 are eligible for mandatory military service. They are also expected to start their service by the age of 35. However, there are a few exceptions to the same.

Ideally, there are two kinds of enlistment one can be assigned to during their mandatory military service. The first one is a majority case and almost a default form of enlistment, which is when someone enlists as an active-duty soldier. They will be serving for 18 months, other than a few exceptions of people who enlist in the Navy and Air Force, which leads to 20 and 21 months of enlistment, respectively.

An active duty soldier is expected to undergo rigorous training and combat preparation, and they might also be assigned to combat units and other military roles that demand more physical activities. It also involves intense training and drill sessions for the soldiers to maintain their fitness levels. They are expected to live in barracks of the base camp and follow the military schedules.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, an active soldier is provided with fewer leaves and personal time where they can only visit home or take a break during weekends, national holidays, and other occasional leave days. From SEVENTEEN, Hoshi and Woozi will be enlisting as active duty soldiers. On the other hand, both Jeonghan and Wonwoo are under alternative military service.

The second type of enlistment, the alternative military service, arises due to health exemptions. These include non-combat positions where the people who enlist are given administrative tasks, public service, and other civilian-related responsibilities that don't involve them engaging in combat. They also will have fewer physical demands compared to active-duty soldiers due to their health conditions.

Additionally, public servants can stay at home during their service and report for duty at their designated stations rather than staying at military camps. However, their service is longer than that of active duty soldiers, typically lasting between 21 to 24 months. Regardless, the South Korean government evaluates the individual before enlistment and decides their type of enlistment.

While there has been a back and forth on Wonwoo's military enlistment, fans have not only been defending the idol and his circumstances but have also been preparing to bid Wonwoo farewell until his expected return in 2027.

