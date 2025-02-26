“I am living for this interaction” – Fans react as SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo’s reaction goes viral after Jung Eun-chae’s comment at London Fashion Week 2025

On February 24, 2025, SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo attended London Fashion Week for the first time. He was a guest of the British luxury brand Burberry. The event was held at the Tate Britain Museum in London, England. K-drama actress Jung Eun-chae also attended the show alongside the K-pop idol.

During the event, an X user shared a video capturing their interaction. In the video, The Guest actress mentioned how fans outside had been screaming the SEVENTEEN star's name. This made the rapper blush. Fans quickly reacted to the exchange with excitement.

"I am living for this interaction," one fan said.

The interaction sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with fans eagerly sharing their thoughts.

"Wonwoo and jung eunchae meeting.... he has a pic where he sorta looks like her and i couldn't unsee it so for them to meet.... full circle for me omg," a fan remarked.

"This crossover is not for good for faint hearted bisexuals," a netizen shared.

"TO HAVE THESE TWOOOO IN ONE FRAME AAAARGGHHHHH," a user commented.

Wonwoo wore a cream-colored Bonded Cotton Burberry Trench Jacket with matching trousers. His look featured a sleek, exposed forehead hairstyle. The 28-year-old incorporated bright pink Leather Matrix Sneakers into his outfit for a contrasting touch.

His trench jacket and sneakers were first showcased on the Burberry Summer 2025 runway. Many have shared their views on Wowoo's latest appearance, commenting on his visuals and style. Some admired his look, while others cheered for him.

"He’s so soft yet he’s serving insane looks at the same time hahahahahaha," a person wrote.

"You deserve all the cheers wonuyaaaa," a fan noted.

"Adorable. You deserve it, Wonu! It's about time, go get em!," another viewer added.

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo faced a huge crowd at London Airport ahead of London Fashion Week 2025

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo (Image via Instagram/@everyone_woo)

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo landed at London Airport to a huge crowd before Burberry’s London Fashion Week event on February 24, 2025. The singer left via Incheon International Airport a day before. Videos online showed people gathering around the artist upon arrival.

Despite security presence, the crowd persisted in moving toward him. The scene led to talks about security measures for idols in similar circumstances. However, he remained unharmed and attended the event the next day.

Burberry's Autumn/Winter 2025 show in London marked Wonwoo's fashion week debut. The Gyeongsangnam-do native previously showed support for the British luxury fashion house at an exclusive Burberry Flagship Store Reopening Event in Seoul in October 2024.

Meanwhile, the South Korean group SEVENTEEN recently won Artist of the Year at the first D Awards. The event was held on February 22 at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul.

