"This is where they draw the line ?": Fans angered as a staff prevents a CARAT's conversation with SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo about JUN amidst his hiatus

On Tuesday, November 19, a video of a fan call between SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo and a CARAT landed on the internet. The video showcased that the fan was talking about the idol's fellow member, JUN. The fan expressed that she missed the idol due to his ongoing hiatus and also commented on JUN's style for the upcoming Chinese drama he's currently filming in China.

However, the video also revealed that while the two were talking about it, the staff member who was monitoring the fan call prevented the conversation. The staff member cut them and asked them to change the topic. Therefore, when a video of the call landed on the internet, fans were angered about the staff member interrupting the conversation.

When fans inquired about why the staff asked them to not talk about JUN, the CARAT who posted their fancall on the internet replied that the staff member said that it was a sensitive topic. Fans speculated that it might've been due to the idol's ongoing hiatus as he's currently in China filming his new drama. Regardless, fans were not happy about the staff member's behavior.

They argued that the topic was not sensitive as JUN still stands as an active member of SEVENTEEN. They also expressed that they were displeased with the staff members letting various other uncomfortable and controversial conversations between the members and fans pass while drawing the line at a conversation about JUN. Here are a few reactions regarding the same:

"well thats just weird cs theres a lot of weird fansigns out there but this is where they draw the line ?"

"no this is genuinely making me so angry what about this required being cut off by staff????? all the weird questions they get asked and THIS isn’t okay ????" said a fan

"they will never cut off those stupid af fancalls but does this when they're literally talking about a MEMBER" added another fan

"excuse me why is missing his bandmate "sensitive stuff" ??" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens expressed their frustration towards the recent incident involving a staff interrupting SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo's conversation about JUN during a fan call.

"The staff cut him off when the fan was asking about another member but lets that weird fan moo at Vernon like make it make sense." stated a fan

"Funny how these people can’t end REAL sensitive and over the line fancalls but can quickly cut off a convo about Junhui. I hate you so damn much, pledis and hybe." added another fan

"why is jun a sensitive topic when all they talked abt is missing him? and jun is a svt member? so staff can cut off this topic but not insensitive or cringe topic?" commented an X user

"bro the mistreatment of jun is actually insane they’re quite literally trying to erase home from the group , lemme catch this staff" said another user

All you need to know about SEVENTEEN and their recent activities

The thirteen-piece K-pop boy group, SEVENTEEN, debuted under Pledis Entertainment in 2015, and the agency is currently a subsidiary of HYBE Labels. The members of the group consist of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

The group is also further divided into three units, the Hip Hop Team, Vocal Team, and the Performance Team. The Hip Hop Team includes S.Coups, Mingyu, Vernon, and Wonwoo and the Vocal Team includes Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, SK, and Seunghan, while the Performance Team consists of Hoshi, The8, Dino, and Jun.

S.Coups, Woozi, and Hoshi are the leaders of these respective teams. However, S.Coups is also the leader of SEVENTEEN. Most recently, the K-pop boy group released their twelfth Korean EP called Spill The Feels on October 14. The album holds a total of six tracks with its lead single being, Love, Money, Fame, their collaborative song with DJ Khaled.

Following their comeback, the members also kickstarted their fourth World Tour, Right Here, on October 12. They kicked off their tour's commemoratory concert at the Goyang Stadium in Goyang, South Korea. Throughout the tour, SEVENTEEN is expected to make stops in several countries including Indonesia, the US, Japan, and more.

However, two of the group's members, Jeonghan and Jun, aren't participating in the tour. Jun is currently on a hiatus due to his current focus on his acting career in China, and Jeonghan enlisted in the military for his mandatory service in September 2024. Regardless of the two idols' absence, fans have been showering support on both the active and inactive members of SEVENTEEN.

