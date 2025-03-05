“This is too sudden”— Fans emotional as Pledis Entertainment confirms SEVENTEEN Wonwoo's mandatory military enlistment date  

On March 5, 2025, SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo’s military enlistment date was announced to be on April 3. Pledis Entertainment confirmed that the K-pop idol will not participate in upcoming schedules.

It includes the 2025 Tecate Pa’l Norte music festival in April and the Japan fan meetings. The announcement came as a surprise to fans, who didn’t expect it to happen "suddenly."

"This is too sudden, omg!," an X user commented.

Wonwoo will still join CARATLAND on March 20-21, and appear in pre-filmed content. Pledis Entertainment confirmed that there won’t be an official event on his enlistment day, and fans have been asked not to visit his workplace. Support messages can be shared on Weverse.

Concluding the statement, the entertainment company stated:

“We ask for your continued love and support for the artist until his safe and healthy return. We will also stay committed to providing WONWOO with all the necessary support during this time.”

Fans kept expressing their surprise, saying they did not "expect" the announcement.

"I did not expect wonwoo's military service to be this early and be announced in a random wednesday morning?? but nevertheless, service well wonwoo!! we'll be rooting and waiting for you ~ (crying)," a fan remarked.

"Now that I calmed down and thought about it yeah makes sense that Wonwoo is the first to go from 96z since he's most likely serving in civil duty due to his eyesight but yeah this was still such a sudden bomb. I'll miss you so much Wonwoo I wasn't prepared yet," a user said.

"I woke up peacefully this morning, only to find out that wonwoo is leaving for military service. this is not the news i needed today," a person shared.

Many fans are encouraging each other to express their feelings and support the SEVENTEEN star.

"I know that sooner or later, you’d have to leave for the military, but this feels so fast. Take good care of yourself okay? I'll be waiting for you and supporting you no matter what. Come back healthy and happy. See you soon, Wonwoo," a netizen wrote.

"With the notice of Wonwoo's enlistment, each of us are emotionally not fine. It's ok not to be ok. Cry it out. Don't let anyone invalidate what you're feeling as they clearly do not know how to be loved by someone like Wonwoo. We'll be fine and we'll see him again soon," a viewer noted.

"I just woke up after studying late for my exams last night and the first thing that I'll see this morning is Wonwoo's military enlistment notice. I'm still crying and I don't know how to react. I just know that I will miss Wonwoo a lot," another fan added.

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo made his London Fashion Week debut at the Burberry Show a few days ago

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo made his debut at London Fashion Week earlier this week, attending the Burberry show at Tate Britain on February 24. Dressed in a full Burberry ensemble, the K-pop star joined the front row guests, including actress Jung Eun-chae and Thai actor, Bright.

After the show, Wonwoo met creative director Daniel Lee backstage, as reported by WWD on February 27, 2025, to personally congratulate him on his latest collection. Before the event, the South Korean rapper explored London’s famous landmarks.

SEVENTEEN recently finished their Right Here world tour, which started in South Korea last fall. The final show was in Bangkok on February 16. It took the group across multiple US cities, before ending in Thailand.

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan, who enlisted in 2024, is currently serving in the military. S.Coups was exempted due to a knee injury from 2023. Meanwhile, Jun has been focusing on his acting career and is absent from group activities.

