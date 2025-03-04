“THIS IS A WORK OF ART”- Fans react as SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi X Woozi drops trailer for 1st single album, ‘BEAM’

On Monday, March 3, the latest SEVENTEEN 96 liner subunit, Hoshi X Woozi, released the first trailer of the upcoming single album, BEAM. The entire trailer was edited in black and white, and most of the trailer's one minute showcased a group of dancers with a hand moving in the background.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The trailer ended with K-pop idols Hoshi and Woozi floating in the air, reaching for each other's hands. When it was released online, fans were thrilled and excited for the album BEAM.

Here are a few fan reactions to the debut album trailer of Hoshi X Woozi:

"THIS PART WHERE WOOZI WAS FLYING AND HOSHI WAS REACHING FOR HIM?????? DAMN THIS IS A WORK OF ART"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"THE TRAILER IS LITERALLY JAW DROPPING!!!" said a fan on X.

"it gives me chills… actual goosebumps… my soonhoon… why does it feel so overwhelmingly intense, like i can physically feel the emotion through the screen…" added another fan.

"the most life changing 1:03 minutes of anything i’ve ever seen in life," commented one netizen.

Ad

More fans and netizens shared their excitement for the single album, BEAM, by Hoshi X Woozi.

"HE TRAILER IS SO FUCKING BEAUTIFUL??!! THIS IS GONNA BE A BANGER!! JAGIYA NATION ARE WE OKAY??" said one fan.

"this is seventeens best creative direction," added another X user.

"SOOO GOODDD, I CAN'T EXPRESS HOW MUCH THIS COMEBACK IS SO MUCH WORTH ALL THE WAIT," said another netizen.

Ad

"I am so excited to see the lore and everyone trying to decode it when the MV drops!!!!!" commented another X user.

All you need to know about SEVENTEEN's Hoshi X Woozi and their upcoming unit debut with the single album, BEAM

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Woozi are the respective leaders of the K-pop boy group's Performance and Vocal unit. While Hoshi or Kwon Soon-young is a South Korean singer and dancer under Pledis Entertainment, Woozi or Lee Ji-hoon is a singer-songwriter and record producer under the same agency.

Ad

Both members kickstarted their solo careers before the new subunit release. In 2021, Hoshi released his first solo mixtape, Spider. In 2023, he was featured in a track released by Epik High called Screen Time. Woozi, on the other hand, helped produce the majority of SEVENTEEN's discography.

Ad

Soon after his debut, he also began to produce for other artists like Baekho, Eric Nam, and more. He also worked with Hoshi on his solo track Spider. In January 2022, he released his first mixtape called Ruby, and in January 2024, he released another song called What Kind of Future as a birthday gift to his late friend, ASTRO's Moonbin.

On February 19, 2024, Pledis Entertainment announced that a new subunit would be debuting under SEVENTEEN, and it would be Hoshi X Woozi, the 96 liners. Hoshi X Woozi's single album, BEAM, is expected to be released on March 10, marking the subunit's official debut date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback