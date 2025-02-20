"Still ungrateful": Fans criticize netizens for dissatisfaction with Pledis despite agency's various plans for SEVENTEEN's 10th anniversary

On Thursday, February 20, SEVENTEEN's agency, Pledis Entertainment, released an article on the events they have planned for the group's upcoming tenth anniversary. Through their report with the Korean media outlet Sports Seoul, the article explained the various celebratory releases and schedules, such as singles, fan meetings, and more, for the special ten-year mark of the group.

While most fans were thrilled about the long list of content to look forward to from SEVENTEEN, some netizens also communicated their dissatisfaction with the same. They criticized the agency for supposedly not having adequate celebrations for the tenth anniversary and conveyed their disappointment towards Pledis Entertainment.

However, fans soon came to the agency's defense and stated that the amount of preparation that the agency did for the anniversary was more than adequate. They also called out the netizens for their unnecessary criticism of Pledis Entertainment and stated that they were being ungrateful despite the many things to look forward to from the group in the coming months.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"they prepared a lot this year and worked hard for it, yet some are still ungrateful."

"They have done a lot and yet some are still not satisfied" said a fan on X

"They need some rest and have personal schedules too beside the group's schedule. Seventeen asks for our support, nothing else. ㅅㅂ ungrateful people" added another fan

"they are always doing their best for YOU, CARATS. let that sink in." commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about Pledis Entertainment trying their best to provide as much content and schedules for SEVENTEEN's 10th anniversary for their fans.

"PLEASE learn from these past couple of weeks. They are preparing so much for us. The only right thing for us to do is to support them." stated a fan

"BE GRATEFUL NAMAN" added an X user

"I'm hoping for a fandom cleanse during the military sz" said a netizen

"Who is this ungrateful person?" commented another X user

All you need to know about the upcoming events and releases for SEVENTEEN's 10th anniversary

On February 20, Pledis Entertainment released an article listing the various events and releases they have scheduled for SEVENTEEN's 10th anniversary. The first release was a collaborative single from the 96 liners of the group Hoshi and Woozi. The new special unit, Hoshi X Woozi, will be releasing their first single, BEAM, on March 10.

On March 20 and 21, the members will also be rolling out the 2025 SVT 9TH FAN MEETING as part of SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND. The two-day special performance will be held at the Incheon Munhak Main Stadium at 6:30 PM KST on both days. All the members, except Jeonghan, who is currently enlisted in the military, are set to take part in the fan meeting.

Following this, they will also be rolling out the SEVENTEEN 2025 JAPAN FAN MEETING 'HOLIDAY' in April and May. The members will be having their first meeting in Japan in two years, and it is also expected to be a stadium-sized event, unusual to the typical fan meeting venues. On April 24, April 26, and April 27, the fan meeting will be held at Kyocera Dome Osaka.

Additionally, on two other dates, May 10 and 11, the event will be held at the Saitama Super Arena. Before this, from April 4 to April 6, SEVENTEEN will be in Monterrey, Mexico, headlining the largest music festival in the Latin region, Tecate Pa'l Norte 2025. Additionally, the article also highlighted the other previous releases from the group earlier in 2025 that were rolled out on their tenth anniversary.

SEVENTEEN's subunit, BSS (BooSeokSeook), made a comeback on January 8 with the release of their second single album, TELEPARTY. The group also wrapped up their RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR in February with their last show in Bangkok, Thailand. Therefore, they ended the article by requesting fans' love and support for the group's upcoming activities.

