"They're slowly leaving" — Fans emotional as SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Woozi reveal military enlistment plans together in the second half of 2025

On Friday, March 21, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi revealed that he and his fellow member, Woozi, had received their schedules for mandatory military enlistment. During the second and final day of their fan meeting concert, CARATLAND 2025, at the Incheon Munhak Main Stadium, all the members shared their speeches.

Hoshi took this opportunity to reveal details about his and Woozi's enlistment plans. He stated that they were planning to enlist in the second half of 2025. However, they intended to stay back to celebrate the group's 10-year debut anniversary with the other members before their departure.

Additionally, he hoped for continued support from CARATs during the members' enlistment. Here's the speech that Hoshi gave as he revealed the enlistment schedule for him and his fellow member, Woozi:

"Woozi and I have received our military enlistment schedules. We’re planning to enlist in the second half of the year, so we’ll be able to spend the 10th anniversary together and make some fun memories before we go. I’ve never said this before, but I’m really grateful to S.Coups for keeping all 13 of us together since we were young."

He continued:

"Maybe because it’s time to enlist, every performance feels even more precious. It’s not like we’re disappearing—we’ll continue to work hard even after we return. People say nothing lasts forever, but SEVENTEEN is going to take on that challenge. We’ll need your support to do it."

Following the speech, the group's leader, S. Coups, was seen tearing up, and the other members also grew emotional. Naturally, many fans were saddened by the upcoming departure of the two members. Since it was also revealed that Wonwoo would be enlisting in the military on April 3, fans couldn't help but talk about the sudden realization that the SEVENTEEN would slowly begin to depart for their service. One fan on X wrote:

"They're slowly leaving"

"we lost jeonghan last year and now we are losing wonwoo, woozi, and hoshi this year to the military system" said a fan on X

"free them from the korean military service they have served enough already" added another fan

"this is the exact moment when I realized that everything is getting so real." commented a netizen

Meanwhile, netizens talked about how they were not ready to see the members leave for their enlistments.

"“seventeen” and “enlisting soon” in the same sentence , everything’s fine, everything’s fine" stated a fan

"idk if i’ll ever be ready for any of their enlistments hakwjwkskss" added an X user

"at this point put them all qualified members in rn i cant cry 7 more times" said a netizen

"why do i have to face this phase all over again" commented another X user

All you need to know about SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Woozi and their recent activities

SEVENTEEN is a 13-piece K-pop group that debuted under Pledis Entertainment in 2015. The group consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. It consists of three subunits, namely Performance, Vocal, and Hip Hop.

The Performance unit includes Dino, The8, JUN, and Hoshi, while the Vocal unit consists of Woozi, Seungkwan, DK, Joshua, and Jeoghan. The Hip Hop unit comprises S.Coups, Wonwoo, Vernon, and Mingyu. Hoshi, Woozi. S.Coups is the leader of SEVENTEEN as a whole.

Hoshi, a singer and dancer in the group, made his solo debut in April 2021 with the release of his single, Spider. He is also part of the subunit under SEVENTEEN called BSS, or BooSeokSoon, alongside Seungkwan and DK. This subunit debuted in February 2023 with the single album Second Wind. In January 2025, the subunit made a comeback with the release of their second single album, Teleparty.

Woozi, on the other hand, is a singer-songwriter and record producer. Apart from producing several tracks for SEVENTEEN, he has written songs for K-pop artists like NU'EST W, Ailee, and I.O.I. He made his solo debut in January 2022 with the release of his mixtape, Ruby.

Most recently, Hoshi and Woozi came together to debut another subunit under SEVENTEEN, uniting the two members born in 1996. They debuted with their first single album, BEAM, in March 2025. Following this, both members are now scheduled to enlist in the military in the second half of 2025.

