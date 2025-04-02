"Remember this and treat BTS accordingly" - Fans react as the boy group drives HYBE to become world's fourth-largest in market capitalization

At BTS's agency HYBE’s recent shareholders' meeting, CEO Lee Jae-sang reinforced the company’s commitment to its multi-label system despite ongoing disputes with subsidiary ADOR. As per a report by the South Korean media outlet NewsTomato, CEO Lee Jae-sang reaffirmed HYBE's strategic direction and addressed concerns regarding the group’s return.

Lee acknowledged a decline in operating profit, shifts in revenue distribution, and investments in new ventures. NewsTomato reported that he, however, also shared that in the US, HYBE now operates four major labels, including QC Music and BMLG.

Lee credited HYBE’s rise to becoming the fourth-largest music company by market capitalization to the multi-label structure. He cited it to be a foundation for sustained global growth.

However, many BTS fans, ARMYs attribute HYBE's success primarily to the five-time Grammy-nominated group. According to them the group propelled HYBE into its current global prominence.

This sentiment was echoed across social media, with fans urging the company to prioritize the group’s future plans accordingly. One ARMY wrote,

"Everyone in HYBE should remember this and treat BTS accordingly"

"THE WORLD’S 4TH LARGEST. Read that. The boys built Hybe. Their blood sweat and tears (absolutely no pun intended. This is serious). Many watch with envy. So stop giving them crumbs that leads them to our boys!" said another ARMY on X.

"Bookmark this and every time you feel the need to argue with kpoppies, look at it and remember who you stan. They are currently one of the biggest artists in the world who built the 4th biggest music company in the world. Why are you still arguing with nobodies on the internet?" shared this netizen.

"This is why everyone wants to take down bts specifically. why the music industry keeps making new rules that hinder them specifically. imagine becoming the 4th biggest company thanks to majorly 1 single group alone. no wonder the hate," read a comment on X.

Following the meeting, fans voiced strong reactions, emphasizing the group’s pivotal role in HYBE’s success. They emphasized the group’s influence in shaping the company’s global stature.

"HYBE's rise in the global music market and its place among the world's biggest music companies are solely due to BTS's unmatched massive success. Their talent and hard work saved a bankrupt company, drove cultural impact, and even boosted their country's GDP. BTS PAVED THE WAY," mentioned an X user.

"The craziest part is they transformed a bankrupt company into the largest entertainment company in Korea. Hybe ranks as the fourth largest company following Universal Music Group, Sonic Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group," read a comment from a fan.

"BTS built Big Hit to HYBE level all by themselves. kpoppies are only hating on HYBE because BTS built it but the truth is if BTS didn't build HYBE from the ground up, all of kpoppies' fave groups under it now wouldn't have been half successful as they are today," added an ARMY.

BTS' agency HYBE shareholders' meeting addresses governance concerns amid ADOR legal dispute

As per a report by South Korean media outlet Bloter, industry reports suggest that BTS will complete their military service in June, with a full-group comeback planned for the latter half of the year. Their world tour is set to resume in 2026. Based on these projections, securities firms anticipate a significant rise in HYBE’s operating profit next year, estimating a 54% increase to approximately 500 billion won.

HYBE's March 31 meeting was held at the Listed Companies Association building in Mapo-gu, Seoul. In the meeting, Lee emphasized that the BTS members would need time to plan their return after completing their military service in June.

As per Bloter, the company shared that it is actively engaging with top-tier producers. However, Lee noted that the group must carefully consider their artistic direction before proceeding with new projects.

As per the outlet, he acknowledged that the usual process involves creating music, releasing an album, and embarking on a tour. However, given the group’s status as a global act, discussions are ongoing to shape their next steps. The company aims to align future activities with the group's long-term vision, ensuring a well-planned approach to its comeback.

Expand Tweet

NewsTomato reported, HYBE also addressed key business issues, including the legal battle with ADOR and the market’s concerns over governance. Lee acknowledged the challenges within HYBE’s multi-label framework, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict with NewJeans, but reaffirmed confidence in the system’s global expansion.

The Seoul Central District Court recently ruled in favor of ADOR, restricting NewJeans from engaging in independent activities until further legal proceedings conclude. Market analysts have expressed concerns over the effectiveness of HYBE’s governance structure in light of these disputes.

Lee highlighted the company's growing presence in Japan and Latin America, as well as its success in the US market with labels like QC Music and BMLG. Despite recording a net loss last year, the company announced a dividend payout of 200 won per share, amounting to approximately 8.3 billion won. The company plans to maintain an annual dividend policy within 30% of the controlling shareholder's net profit.

The shareholders' meeting also covered governance matters, with all agenda items approved. This included the reappointment of outside director Lee Mi-kyung and the appointment of new outside directors Lee Sang-seung and Baek Seung-ju.

Meanwhile, the boy group has become the first Asian act to surpass one billion streams on the platform Spotify for nine consecutive years, from 2017 to 2025. Currently, five out of seven members—Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—are serving in the military and are expected to be discharged in June 2025.

Meanwhile, j-hope is holding the HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour, following the release of two new tracks, Sweet Dreams and Mona Lisa, in March 2025. Jin is set to appear in Netflix’s upcoming 2025 variety show Daehwanjang Gianjang while continuing his own variety show, RunJin.

