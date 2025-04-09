"We are getting new performance for sure" — Fan anticipation builds as SOUNDCATreveals BTS' Jin's new custom in-earmonitors

On April 9, 2025, SOUNDCAT, a South Korean company known for custom in-ear monitors, revealed BTS' Jin’s new CIEMs on Instagram. The post showcased the glittering Topaz design personalized with Jin’s letters, sparking immediate excitement among fans.

Ad

Interestingly, SOUNDCAT was also behind Jin's custom shiny green in-ear monitors with green glitter, which he used in 2021. However, the timing of the reveal fueled further anticipation. On the same day, Jin was spotted at the airport accompanied by two managers and security staff.

Notably, he carried no hand luggage, leading fans to believe he was traveling for work-related activities. Speculation grew that he could be filming a new music video or preparing for a performance. One fan wrote,

Ad

Trending

"We are getting new performance for sure"

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fans shared:

"YALL SEOKJIN AT THE AIRPORT NEW IN EARS JIN HAS BEEN WORKING NEW PROJECT ARE WE F**KING READY?!?!?!" mentioned this fan.

"Blueuuu my favorite color.. This is so beautiful, please don't tell me that Seokjin is going to have a concert soon, I haven't got the money yet," wrote an X user.

Ad

"New in-ear monitors mean an album? A live show? A tour? Tears In an interview with GQ, Jin said, "I especially love blue, and when I see it, bright ideas come to mind one after another." "I guess it's your favorite color," he answered. That's good." said one netizen.

"New in ears -> new live performance -> more songs -> KSJ2 is coming the dots are contacted," read a comment from a fan.

Ad

Some fans also pointed out that Coldplay is currently touring Asia, raising theories that BTS' Jin might be meeting the band for a special stage. As guesses continue to circulate online, many believe a new performance from Jin is on the horizon.

"Everyone is guessing this and that... im here guessing hes doing a surprise performance at coldplay's concert" wrote an individual on X.

Ad

"COLDPLAY CONCERTS?!) SOLO CONCERTS?!)" shared this netizen.

Fans couldn’t hide their excitement as they admired Jin’s new custom in-ear monitors. Many noted how the shimmering Topaz glitter and soft blue tones reflected BTS' Jin’s longtime love for the color.

"Seokjini also chose blue as his favorite color, and it reminds him of the ocean, the sky, and the universe, so it's a color that suits him perfectly, and he loves it so much, it's so pretty." posted this individual on X.

Ad

"It's pretty, it seems like the sky, the universe, the Milky Way, and everything is contained in it When was it, somewhere, Seokjin said he liked the color blue... .? I think he said he liked it (I don't think it's a memory manipulation..) Anyway, it's pretty," added one more netizen.

Hints of BTS' Jin's possible tour so far as he returns to variety shows with Kian's Bizarre B&B

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hints about a possible tour or concert from BTS' Jin have surfaced several times recently, fueling fan excitement. On April 9, 2025, a behind-the-scenes video from j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE in SEOUL was released, offering fans a heartwarming surprise.

Jin made a special visit backstage to support his bandmate before the show. During their brief reunion, the two BTS members were seen chatting about Jin’s possible upcoming tour. j-hope warmly promised that he would attend Jin’s concert "in a heartbeat."

Ad

Before that, during a press conference for KBS Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant on March 27, renowned chef Lee Yeon-bok, who is close to BTS' Jin, also revealed a hint about a tour. When asked if he would invite Jin to appear on his new show, the chef casually revealed that the idol was preparing for a “nationwide tour” in April.

"BTS' Jin asked me to teach him how to toss a wok, so I was going to teach him, but I heard there's a nationwide tour starting in April. If a celeb is that sincere about cooking, that's enough. I'll gladly help." He said.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, since completing his military service in June 2024, BTS' Jin has been busy building his solo career. He released his first solo album. Happy, on November 15, 2024, at 2 pm KST. The album featured six tracks, with Jin contributing to the songwriting, composing, and production of four of them.

Happy included collaborations with Gary Barlow, Red Velvet’s Wendy, and One Ok Rock’s Taka. The album debuted at #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart, while the title track, Running Wild, topped the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart. Happy also sold over 953,000 copies in its first week, becoming Korea’s best-selling solo album of 2024 and topping the Hanteo daily charts.

Ad

Meanwhile, beyond music, BTS' Jin has also returned to variety shows. On April 8, 2025, Netflix dropped the first three episodes of Kian’s Bizarre B&B. The series stars BTS' Jin, webtoon artist and entertainer Kian84, and comedian Ji Ye-eun, known for her work on Saturday Night Live Korea.

Set near Ulleungdo Island, the show follows the trio as they run a uniquely designed bed and breakfast created by Kian84 himself. Produced by the team behind Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast (2017), Kian’s Bizarre B&B brings a fresh spin to the guesthouse genre with creative challenges and plenty of laughs.

The first 3 episodes highlight the beginning of their adventure, filled with quirky moments, unexpected hurdles, and the fun clash of their different personalities. The 9-episode series will be released in three parts: the next batch arrives on April 15, and the final 3 episodes will drop on April 22, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More