“Hint after hint” — BTS’ j-hope’s promise to attend Jin’s concert “in a heartbeat” fuels solo tour buzz

On April 9, 2025, in a recent behind-the-scenes video released on BANGTANTV, BTS' j-hope made a promise to attend Jin's solo concert that ignited excitement among fans. The video titled j-hope Tour ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ in SEOUL - BTS gave fans a peek at everything that went behind the rapper's first concert from his ongoing HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour.

The video showed BTS member Jin attending the third day of his bandmate's Seoul concert on March 2, 2025. The singer went backstage to meet j-hope. While conversing, the On the Street rapper-songwriter promised his bandmate that he would attend Jin's solo concert "in a heartbeat."

"I’d be at yours in a heartbeat. I’ll come looking like this."

Meanwhile, BTS member Jin made light of the matter saying that j-hope would "barge" into the green room when he attended the former's show.

"You’d come barging into the green room."

Fans have been deeply moved by these displays of solidarity. However, astute fans were quick to pick up on the subtle mention of Jin's alleged future solo concert. They speculated that maybe the member gave a spoiler of Jin's future solo endeavors, resulting in the clip going viral online.

"hint after hint😭," one fan commented.

Fans became suspicious about Jin planning to go on a solo world tour after j-hope.

"Okay so Jin got his new blue sparkling in-ears, now this "your" concert thing, also rumors about his next album.. JIN ??? WHAT ARE YOU COOKING MY GUY," a fan wrote.

"Hmmmmm👀👀 My bank account is shaking but i'll fly wherever🤩," another fan added.

"Seokjin's concert??? And new blue in-ear👀 Is that why you are silent this past few months Kim Seokjin????" another fan remarked.

Social media platforms were inundated with reactions from fans who kept speculating about Jin's next plan.

"omg!!!!!!! we're getting that seokjin tour!!!!!!!!!!!" a fan wrote.

"i’d be at yours in a heartbeat ??? ummm what do you mean," another fan commented.

"Yours?!? Jin you need to come on live and spill what are you’re up too bc you’ve been a little too quiet👀👀," another fan said.

SOUNDCAT's custom in-ear monitors for BTS' Jin fuels world tour speculations amidst j-hope's tour

On April 9, 2025, the BTS fan community was abuzz as SOUNDCAT, a renowned South Korean company specializing in custom in-ear monitors (IEMs), showcased two distinct color options for BTS member Jin's IEMs—Topaz Glitter and Green Glitter—on its Instagram account. This revelation ignited speculation among fans about the possibility of Jin embarking on a solo world tour.

SOUNDCAT has established itself as a leading provider of custom IEMs in South Korea, catering to a diverse clientele that includes prominent K-pop idols and musicians. For instance, they have previously crafted custom IEMs for artists like Stray Kids' Hyunjin, featuring designs such as Sparkle Silver and Sparkle Burgundy.

The recent Instagram post by SOUNDCAT for Jin's IEMs did not provide explicit details about the specific events or performances these IEMs were designed for. But the timing and presentation led fans to speculate about their intended use.

Fans are interpreting this as a potential indication of Jin preparing for solo performances or even a solo world tour.

Meanwhile, j-hope's concerts are receiving praise from fans across the world.

Here is the list of j-hope's upcoming shows across Asia:

Manila, Philippines:

April 12, 2025: SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025: SM Mall of Asia Arena

Saitama, Japan:

April 19, 2025: Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025: Saitama Super Arena

Singapore, Singapore:

April 26, 2025: Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jakarta, Indonesia:

May 3, 2025: Indonesia Arena GBK

May 4, 2025: Indonesia Arena GBK

Bangkok, Thailand:

May 10, 2025: Impact Arena

May 11, 2025: Impact Arena

Macau, China:

May 17, 2025: Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025: Galaxy Arena

Taipei, Taiwan:

May 24, 2025: NTSU Arena

May 25, 2025: NTSU Arena

Osaka, Japan:

May 31, 2025: Kyocera Dome Osaka

June 1, 2025: Kyocera Dome Osaka

While the presentation of Jin's custom IEMs by SOUNDCAT fueled excitement and speculation about potential solo endeavors, including a world tour, fans should await official statements for confirmation.

