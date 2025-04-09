"He knows what he's doing" — ARMY claps back at fan suggesting BTS' Jin to rest over schedules following Kian's Bizarre B&B premiere 

In the wake of BTS member Jin's participation in the upcoming Netflix variety show Kian's Bizarre B&B, a fan's well-intentioned suggestion for him to rest has sparked a broader conversation about respecting artists' autonomy and boundaries.

On April 9, 2024, the fan posted a picture of the BTS idol on Weverse and asked him to take a break from his filming schedule. Surprisingly, the artist left a reply on the fan's post and said he enjoys filming content for variety/reality shows. He reassuringly said,

"But it's more fun to do this.."

The incident led to a wave of support from netizens emphasizing the importance of trusting artists' decisions regarding their professional commitments. One fan wrote on X:

"Seokjin is literally built for vigorous activities he has great stamina and physical strength he knows what he's doing."

The fan's comment, though likely made out of genuine concern, prompted a significant reaction from the online community. Many netizens felt that suggesting that the idol should rest when he mentioned enjoying his time filming the content was overstepping personal boundaries.

"It's so obvious jin enjoy these variety shows. Instead of saying things like this. How about support all his content through and through. Watch Runjin,watch the kian's BIZARRE B AND B in netffix. End of the day he is still doing for armys to be happy," a fan wrote.

"Seokjin has been doing these shows for army and this army just downgrade his efforts and hardwork. How about we just support all his shows. You dont get to demand for him," another fan wrote.

"At some point fans need to understand that BTS are grown men and you aren't their mom or their lawyer," another fan added.

Fans emphasized that artists are capable of managing their schedules and understanding their own limits.

"Why cant you all be normal and trust him and enjoy him and let him live?" a fan remarked.

"Let him do what he wants omg you guys need to calm down, he's fine and like to record these programs," another fan said.

"He's an athletic 30 yrs old, he's not 3. Let him decide for himself and have his fun! It's like some of you already want them to go to a retirement home," another fan added.

Navigating the unpredictable waters of Kian's Bizarre B&B with BTS' Jin, Kian48, & Ji Ye-eun, Explored

Netflix's Kian's Bizarre B&B features webtoon artist Kian84 as the guesthouse owner and the BTS singer and actress Ji Ye-eun as its two employees.

Episode 1:

The inaugural episode of Kian's Bizarre B&B introduces viewers to the unconventional concept of a guesthouse floating on the ocean. Kian84, known for his imaginative storytelling, brings his vision to life by creating a lodging experience that defies traditional norms. Jin and Ji Ye-eun join him as staff members.

Jin, stepping away from his global idol persona, immerses himself in the role of an all-around handyman. From the outset, Jin tackles various tasks, including cleaning, cooking, and performing essential repairs. His proactive approach and willingness to engage in unfamiliar duties earned him the affectionate nickname "MacGyver Jin" among the team.

Kian's Bizarre B&B episode 1 also showcases the initial challenges of operating a guesthouse at sea. The absence of a conventional entrance requires guests to climb aboard, setting the tone for the series' unpredictable nature.

Episode 2:

In the second episode, the team faces the formidable challenge of adverse weather conditions. A sudden storm tests their resilience and adaptability as they work together to secure the guesthouse and ensure the safety of their guests. The BTS idol's resourcefulness becomes particularly evident as he devises quick solutions to prevent water from seeping into the living quarters.

SBS News reported that Kian84 expressed his gratitude for Jin's unwavering support, stating,

"There were many moments when I felt burdened as the innkeeper. At those times, Jin helped me stay grounded."

Expand Tweet

Episode 3:

The third episode of Kian's Bizarre B&B introduces a series of unexpected events that challenge the team's problem-solving abilities. From mechanical failures to unanticipated guest requests, the hosts must think on their feet to maintain the guesthouse's operations.

The BTS idol's versatility shines as he transitions seamlessly between roles, whether preparing meals with limited resources or entertaining guests with impromptu performances.

Ji Ye-eun's role as the boat pilot also comes to the forefront in this episode. Having obtained a boating license specifically for the show, she takes on the responsibility of transporting guests to and from the floating guesthouse. Her dedication and enthusiasm add a dynamic energy to the team's interactions.

Kian's Bizarre B&B is playing on Netflix and will release three new episodes on April 15, 2025.

