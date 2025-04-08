“Hate grammys for scamming our boys” — ARMY reacts as Jin seemingly acknowledges BTS’ Recording Academy award loss, shares determination to win

BTS member Jin's recent participation in Netflix's variety show, Kian's Bizarre B&B, garnered significant attention, particularly due to his candid remarks regarding the group's past Grammy nominations and his unwavering determination for future success. The show aired its first episode on April 8, 2025.

In a heartfelt conversation on the show, the BTS idol addressed his group's previous Grammy experiences, seemingly acknowledging the disappointment of not securing an award despite multiple nominations. While making the atmosphere comfortable for the show guests at Kian's guesthouse, the BTS singer introduced himself as the general manager of Kian's Bizarre B&B.

During his introduction, he mentioned making music as his side quest and shared that he doesn't have much experience as a hotelier, but he and his group have won several Billboard Music Awards and Korean music show laurels.

"My day job now is working at this B&B as its general manager. In terms of experience, I don’t have much, but I received an award from Billboard. I’ve also received daesangs at Korean music award shows. "And I was also nominated for a Grammy, but unfortunately, we didn’t win. However, I’m planning to put more effort in and get serious."

He also mentioned BTS getting nominated for the Grammy but failing to secure the win. Furthermore, he expressed his determination to "put more effort" and "get serious" to bring home a Grammy as BTS.

Jin's remarks resonated deeply with fans who had fervently prayed for the group to bag a Grammy Award after getting nominated three times. Furthermore, the scene from Kian Bizarre B&B and the singer's perspective align with the singer's earlier sentiments expressed in a 2022 interview with Weverse Magazine. Reflecting on their Grammy journey, he stated,

"It means a lot if you win an award at the Grammys. And I was hoping to win it. Because if we had won an award, it would have been ARMY who made that happen.[...] That’s not my life’s purpose. It would be nice if I could win one and still live my life the way I do because I’m living a pretty happy life right now."

Kian's Bizarre B&B features Kian84 managing a unique guesthouse on Ulleungdo Island, with the BTS idol and actress Ji Ye-eun assisting as staff members. The BTS singer's role includes attending to guests' needs and introducing them to the island's charm. His genuine engagement and efforts to ensure guests have memorable experiences were highlighted as key elements of the show.

Viewers were quick to note the moment, and the clip went viral on social media platforms. The BTS ARMY (fandom name) expressed their various views on the subject of the band getting allegedly snubbed at the Grammys every time.

One fan wrote on X:

"I hate grammys for scamming our boys"

Fans mentioned the idol's humility and his wit to break the ice among his guests in Kian's Bizarre B&B, who are ordinary folk, so that they wouldn't be anxious to be around celebrities.

"I love that he’s humble, but he also needs to let everyone know that he has billboard #1s and grammy nominations. never change, seokjin," another fan," a fan wrote.

"I love this kind of humble bragging," another fan added.

"Bro casually flexing his Successful career," another fan wrote.

Others joked about the BTS singer's hilarious way of humbly "bragging" about his global achievements for some guffaws.

"I love how lighthearted jin is about his celeb status. He said before that ppl cant help but act a bit starstruck or be careful around him no matter what he says, so him making jokes about it just puts people at ease. He doesnt pretent he isnt a celeb but plays along," a fan wrote.

"Bro casually flexing his achievements lmao," another fan remarked.

"I really wanna be like him. Like bro is humble but also bragging his achievements at the same time," another fan added.

BTS has garnered multiple Grammy nominations over the years

In 2021, BTS received their first major Grammy nomination in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their chart-topping single Dynamite. The award was ultimately won by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for Rain on Me.

This outcome sparked a wave of reactions from fans as they expressed disappointment, believing that Dynamite had a substantial cultural impact.

The following year, BTS earned another nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category in 2022, this time for their hit song Butter. Despite Butter spending ten weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the award went to Doja Cat and SZA for Kiss Me More.

In 2023, the group secured three Grammy nominations for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for My Universe (with Coldplay), for Best Music Video for Yet To Come, and Album of the Year as featured artists on Coldplay's Music of the Spheres, with RM, SUGA, and j-hope credited as songwriters.

Despite these nominations, the group did not secure a win in any category. Sam Smith and Kim Petras for Unholy won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award. Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film won Best Music Video.

Fans can watch Kian's Bizarre B&B on Netflix.

