“Now it's my family heirloom” — BTS' Jin reveals heartwarming story behind Coldplay’s Chris Martin’s guitar gift

On November 21, 2024, BTS' Jin appeared as a special guest on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This was the Grammy-nominated artist's first-ever appearance on a Western talk show as a solo artist. While promoting his debut solo album, Happy, the South Korean superstar revealed the backstory of how Chris Martin gifted his guitar to him.

Jin recalled how the Coldplay star wrote a song and gave it to him, hinting at his October 2022 release, The Astronaut.

"I really love Coldplay. I had a chance to work with Coldplay before. A few years ago, before this album, Chris Martin gave me a song he wrote. We worked on it together and it was an honor for me."

He continued:

"I was hanging out with Chris Martin, and he had a guitar from his tour. I jokingly asked him, 'Can I have this guitar?' Chris Martin was like, 'Of course.' I was so happy. Now it's my family heirloom."

BTS’s Jin drops debut solo album Happy, showcasing personal growth and gratitude to ARMY

Kim Seok-jin, known worldwide as Jin of BTS, officially released his much-anticipated debut solo album, Happy, on November 15, 2024. The six-track album explores themes of happiness, resilience, and gratitude, reflecting his journey and deep connection with fans following his military service.

The album's title track, Running Wild, delivers a vibrant Britpop-inspired sound and celebrates living life to its fullest even when the world is about to end. Other tracks include I’ll Be There, a rock-and-roll anthem of encouragement, and Heart on the Window, a heartfelt ballad featuring Wendy from Red Velvet.

He also showcased his reflective side with Falling and I Will Come to You, a tender tribute to his fans. The BTS idol collaborated with international and Korean producers, including Gary Barlow of Take That, MAX, along with ONE OK ROCK's Taka and Toru. Running Wild topped the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart in 70 countries from November 15 to 17 for three consecutive days.

World Music Awards reported that Running Wild also debuted at No. 1 on the US iTunes chart on November 16, 2024.

In other news, BTS' Jin was discharged from the military on June 12, 2024, and j-hope was discharged on October 17, 2024. The remaining five members—Suga, Jimin, Taehyung, Namjoon, and Jungkook—are currently fulfilling their mandatory enlistment. They will return in June 2025.

