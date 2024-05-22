3 years with ‘Butter’: Revisiting record-breaking feats by the Grammy-nominated BTS hit song

BTS released their summer single Butter in 2021 and earned their second Grammy nomination that season for best pop duo/group performance category. On May 21, 2024, fans celebrated the iconic track completing three years since its release. They flooded social media, revisiting all the records the group broke, the laurels collected, and the feats achieved.

The all-English song was released on May 21, 2021, and topped multiple music charts across Hungary, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, and more. Butter topped the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard Global 200, Euro Digital Song Sales, and Japan Hot 100, among various others.

The track's official music video clinched four Guinness World Records on YouTube in May. The records included the most viewers for a video debut on the platform, the most viewed music video on the platform in 24 hours, the most viewers for a music video debut on the platform, and the most viewed music video on the platform by a K-pop group.

BTS' Butter has been a record-shattering K-pop release

Butter reigned at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021, while the chart's second place went to the group's 2020 single smash-hit Dynamite. The South Korean band's own record of 3 million views for the Dynamite MV in 2020 was surpassed by Butter's 3.9 million viewers on the day of its release. The summer release got them certified double platinum in the United States by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The music video gained over 108.2 million views on YouTube within 24 hours—an all-time new record set for the K-pop industry. Simultaneously, the song was a blockbuster hit on Spotify, where it amassed over 11.04 million (11,042,335) streams on its opening day. It surpassed the previous record set by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran with their collaborative track I Don't Care, which had 10.9 million streams on its release.

Forbes reported that BTS became the most-streamed group on Spotify, replacing Coldplay, and across YouTube. These were two new records that took BTS' total to 23 Guinness World Records in 2021. BTS broke 13 Guinness records in 2021, earning them a spot in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame.

Billboard reported that BTS became the first Asian artist to win Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards show in September 2021 for their song, Butter. In addition to earning the favorite pop duet or group and favorite pop song at the most coveted show, Billboard ranked the K-pop sensation No.6 on its prestigious Greatest Pop Stars of 2021 list.

Butter entered the Rolling Stone 100 at No.2 and had the highest song sales debut in 2021. With its debut at No.3, the song became the highest-charting new entry in the United Kingdom on the Official Charts Company's Singles Chart from May 28–June 3, 2021. The single sold over 10,000 copies, making it the best-selling new entry on the Downloads Chart.

In 2022, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) released its global music report for 2021. With 1.76 billion streams globally, Butter ranked as the fourth best-selling song of the year across all digital platforms.

The physical edition of the song surpassed 250,000 copies sold in August 2021, earning a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ). On September 1, 2021, Oricon announced that the BTS single became the quickest song in the history of the chart to reach 200 million streams in 15 weeks.

Butter achieved a five-week run at the top of the Circle Digital Chart with 100 million streams and was certified KMCA Platinum. It also scored 253 perfect all-time hits and won 13 music shows.

Additionally, they won the Daesang for Song of the Year at major Korean award shows - Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) and Melon Music Awards (MMA). The BTS single didn't stop its ascent to success as it climbed to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for ten weeks.

As of writing this, the YouTube video of Butter by BTS has over 963 million views, the special performance video has over 337 million views, and the Hotter Remix video has over 119 million views.