On April 8, 2025, Netflix premiered the first three episodes of its latest variety show, Kian's Bizarre B&B, featuring BTS star Jin, webtoon artist Kian84, and actress Ji Ye-eun. The series, set on Ulleungdo Island, showcases the trio managing an unconventional bed and breakfast, offering guests a unique and unpredictable experience.

A standout moment in the premiere was the inclusion of the BTS singer's solo track, Running Wild, from his debut album, Happy. The song was released on November 15, 2024, and has debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Worldwide Chart and the European chart on the day of its release. Among its many accolades, fans were thrilled to see the song's official debut on Netflix's OTT platform.

The integration of Running Wild into Kian's Bizarre B&B elicited enthusiastic responses from fans worldwide. One fan commented,

"My forever soty"

A fan expressed their excitement. (Image via X/@ksj1era)

Supporters mentioned that they were reminded of BTS as soon as the song played in episode 1.

"Smiled so hard when they played it, it reminds me of run bts," a fan wrote.

"I’ve reached to a point where i find everything he does cute bc why is him just existing so adorable to me tf," another fan added.

"The coolest staff bnb," another fan wrote.

Others discussed how much they enjoyed watching the first three episodes of the latest Netflix reality show.

"I just finished watching the first 3 episodes of #KiansBizarreBandB, and Kian84 continues to amaze. From Adventure by Accident to this. It was nice watching Jin, Ye-eun, and the guests experience culture shock. True to its name, it's definitely bizarre but also a lot of fun," a fan remarked.

"Soo supportive, they really love Seokjinnie," another fan said.

Kian's Bizarre B&B: Jin, Kian, and Ji Ye-eun try to run a barely-standing guesthouse in the middle of nowhere

Kian's Bizarre B&B centers around Kian84's endeavor to establish and manage an extraordinary guesthouse on Ulleungdo Island. The establishment is anything but typical, incorporating Kian84's distinctive artistic vision to provide guests with a unique and memorable stay.

Assisting him in this venture are Jin, known for his global fame with BTS, and Ji Ye-eun, bringing her acting prowess to the mix. Together, they navigate the challenges of hosting guests in an environment that blurs the lines between healing and hilarity.

In Kian's Bizarre B&B episode 1, viewers are introduced to the ambitious project as Kian84 recruits Jin and Ji Ye-eun to help bring his vision to life. The guesthouse itself is a testament to Kian84's creativity, featuring unconventional design elements that challenge both the hosts and their guests.

The team faces immediate hurdles, including an unexpected typhoon that forces them to adapt their plans swiftly. This unforeseen challenge sets the tone for the series, highlighting the unpredictable nature of their endeavor.

As the typhoon calms down, the three of them start getting the guesthouse ready for its first visitors. Viewers get to see how they work together on everything from setting up the inside to planning meals.

The BTS idol likes things neat, while Kian84 is more laid-back. Ji Ye-eun tries to keep things balanced and help out where she can. When the first guests arrive, there's a mix of excitement and some new challenges, and the hosts want to make sure everyone has a great but different experience.

Kian's Bizarre B&B explores the B&B's daily operations, emphasizing the hosts' efforts to create engaging activities that align with the guesthouse's unique theme.

From impromptu art sessions led by Kian84 to BTS' Jin's culinary experiments and Ji Ye-eun's guided explorations of the island, the guests are immersed in experiences that defy traditional hospitality norms.

For those interested in experiencing the quirky charm of Kian's Bizarre B&B, the series is now streaming on Netflix.

