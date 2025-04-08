“Completely shattered my preconceptions about superstars" — Kian's Bizarre B&B PD applauds BTS’ Jin for braving guesthouse’s challenging conditions

On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, Kian's Bizarre B&B featuring BTS' Jin, Kian48, and Ye Ji-eun aired its first three pilot episodes on Netflix. The reality show's director, Lee So-min, expressed being surprised to witness Jin's down-to-earth nature while filming for the show. The show is directed by Jung Hyo-min (Hyori's Homestay), Lee So-min, and Hwang Yoon-seo.

Director Lee So-min explained that the production team was worried about the filming location and whether the script's demands would align with the BTS star's preferences.

Star News reported that the team revealed that they had some preconceived notions about Jin being uncomfortable sleeping outside amidst the forest since he is a global star. They were concerned that the musician would quit filming. The team reportedly said:

"When imagining him as a guesthouse worker, I couldn't picture him sleeping outside—it seemed scary, especially with a superstar like him. We were honestly worried: what if he said it was too hard and wanted to quit? But when we actually started filming, he was the one who slept the best—he didn't wake up at all!" (as translated by @hourjinnie).

Lee So-min added that they were all surprised to see the BTS musician film everything with them without a complaint and slept soundly outside compared to others. Lee So-min said:

"It was a surprise and reminded me that people are all different. It completely shattered my preconceptions about superstars."

Another production director, Hwang Yoon-seo, revealed they were equally delighted and surprised to see BTS' Jin, Kian48, and actress Ji Ye-eun bicker hilariously like siblings. The production director highlighted that filming a reality show that incorporates hardships always brings people closer.

A chaotic, unscripted, and hilarious journey of BTS' Jin, Kian48, and Ye Ji-eun in Netflix's Kian's Bizarre B&B

On April 8, 2025, Netflix premiered the inaugural episode of its latest variety show, Kian's Bizarre B&B, featuring webtoon artist Kian84, BTS' Jin, and actress Ji Ye-eun. Kian plays the guesthouse owner, the BTS idol is its general manager, and actress Ji Ye-eun is a hotel employee.

The show was filmed at Ulleungdo Island, amidst nature, where the 3-tiered Bongnae Waterfall is its only source of drinking water. The series offers viewers a unique blend of unconventional hospitality as it will welcome ordinary people as its guests. The reality show also has unscripted adventures, as seen in episodes 1 to 3, which aired on April 8, 2025.

Director Lee So-min told Star News that Kian's Bizarre B&B is inspired by Hyori's Homestay but is still unique in its own way. She said:

"Ours is different from regular guesthouses. It's strangely well-run, and I think it's a place that everyone would want to experience at least once. The guesthouse has surprising elements, such as the climbing entrance designed by Mr. Kian himself and the pole connecting the first and second floors."

Kian's Bizarre B&B episode 1 introduces viewers to a guesthouse that defies traditional norms. Designed by Kian84, the floating barge lacks a conventional entrance, requiring guests to scale a 3.8-meter wall to enter and use a slide for departure.

Interiors are connected by poles instead of stairs, and sleeping arrangements involve outdoor cots, exposing occupants to the elements. A secondary structure, accessible via a monorail through dense forest, presents its own set of challenges, including a chimneyless furnace that fills the space with smoke when lit.

Meanwhile, director Jeong Hyo-min revealed that since Kian's Bizarre B&B is majorly unscripted, the show is bound to produce engaging content as the cast engages in their everyday tasks as authentically as a human being can.

In each scene, the actors' thought processes and reactions are captured in real-time without scripting or rehearsals.

Jeong Hyo-min further revealed that they were apprehensive about approaching BTS' Jin for the show as he had recently been discharged from the military (June 2024). However, Jin immediately agreed to meet the production team and Kian and even traveled with them to Ulleungdo Island for 10 days.

The director said:

"I was hoping that (Mr. Jin) would choose (our program) since he was not yet discharged from the military. However, after he was discharged, he saw a lot of Mr. Kian's entertainment shows in the military and wanted to meet him, so he took time out of his schedule to go to Ulleungdo with us for about ten days."

Kian's Bizarre B&B episodes 1 to 3 capture the trio's attempts to manage the guesthouse amidst unforeseen obstacles. Adverse weather conditions, including an unexpected typhoon, forced the team to adapt their plans, showcasing their resilience and teamwork.

These moments underscore the unpredictable nature of island life and the group's commitment to providing a memorable experience for their guests.

Kian's Bizarre B&B episodes 4, 5, and 6 will be released on Netflix on April 15, 2025.

