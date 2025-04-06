“An inspiring artist” — Internet reacts as BTS' Jin’s fans donate food and supplies to Yeoncheon County inspired by Jin Ramen campaign

On April 6, 2025, Star News reported that BTS member Jin's fan base, @jin_fantree, donated about 1,400 vests, along with instant ramen, beef bone stew, and other items, to support people in need in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province, South Korea.

This gesture was inspired by the idol's role as the global ambassador for the Jin Ramen campaign from Ottogi Foods, and the fan base wanted to honor him. Notably, the fan chose Yeoncheon County because the idol served his mandatory military service at a military base in Yeoncheon-gun.

Furthermore, they have been making donations to the County since the BTS singer enlisted in December 2022. In 2023, the fan base donated 140 packs of steamed buns and 70 sets of knee pads to support elderly residents in Gyeonggi Province.

Social media users praised the act, pointing out how artists like BTS members inspire their fans to foster a culture of giving and community support. One fan wrote on X:

"Jin is an inspiring artist. It's heart-warming to see his fans following in his footsteps."

Fans underscored the "positive influence" the BTS idol has over people, urging everyone to be kind.

"This is so wonderful," a fan wrote.

"Armys have done many charity activities inspired by bts good heart but according to antis we are evil while the artist they stan are quite on the side," another fan wrote.

"To talk about positive influence is to talk about Kim Seokjin. Proud of Seokjin and his fans," another fan added.

Others echoed similar sentiments towards the news of fan base providing free meals and vests for people in need.

"Omg! like idol like fans. so proud of seokjinies," a fan remarked.

"My heart is melting," another fan wrote.

"As expected from JIN'S fans," another fan expressed.

BTS' Jin volunteers at Andong Relief Center amid South Korea wildfires

On April 3, 2025, the BTS singer was seen serving meals at Gilan Middle School, which was set up as a shelter for people affected by wildfires in Gilan-myeon, Andong City. He kept it simple, wearing a black hat, mask, and a gray apron, but locals and fans still recognized him.

This meal service was organized by Theborn Korea, led by renowned chef Baek Jong-won. Since March 28, 2025, the team has been providing over 300 hot meals daily to wildfire survivors and emergency workers. The BTS idol joined in at Baek Jong-won's personal invitation.

As reported by Money Control, BIGHIT MUSIC, which manages BTS, confirmed the musician's involvement in this effort. In a statement released through the label, the singer expressed his motivation:

"I decided to volunteer because I wanted to offer even a small amount of support to those affected."

In late March 2025, wildfires broke out in the southeast of South Korea, fueled by strong winds and dry weather. Around 30 people lost their lives, 45 were injured, and about 37,800 residents had to leave their homes.

As reported by Reuters, the fires scorched over 45,000 hectares (about 111,197.42 acres), marking the largest wildfire in the country's history. Many places, including homes and the historic Gounsa Temple, which is over 1,300 years old, were damaged or destroyed.

Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped bring the fires under control, but there is still a long way to go for recovery. Many people are still homeless, and rebuilding efforts are ongoing.

Several South Korean celebrities stepped in to support wildfire relief efforts. BTS members Kim Namjoon (RM), Jung Hoseok (j-hope), and Min Yoongi (SUGA) each donated 100 million KRW. Jungkook donated 1 billion KRW, while Taehyung contributed 200 million KRW.

Other stars such as IU, Kim Ji-won, Suzy, Choi Woo-shik, Park Bo-young, Byeon Woo-seok, LE SSERAFIM, PLAVE, and NCT's Haechan also made donations to support victims. The K-pop group SEVENTEEN joined in, donating 1 billion KRW as well.

In other news, the Epiphany singer-songwriter held a pop-up event titled "IGIN Smile Park Pop-Up Store" in Yesan on April 5, 2025.

