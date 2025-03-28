“G-DRAGON is truly a hero!” — Fans laud BIGBANG star as he announces to donate 300 million KRW from his concert proceeds to help wildfire victims

On March 28, 2025, IZE News reported that BIGBANG's G-Dragon will donate 300 million KRW ($204,787) from his concert proceeds to help wildfire victims. His agency, Galaxy Corporation, confirmed the donation would come from his upcoming Ubermensch tour, starting March 29-30 at Goyang Sports Complex.

The agency said,

"Singer G-Dragon has decided to donate 300 million won of the proceeds from the 'G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Ubermensch]' concert to be held at Goyang Stadium on the 29th and 30th to help recover from the large-scale forest fires that occurred in Gyeongsang-do and Ulsan."

G-Dragon also issued a statement through his agency and said,

"I hope that a healing hand will be with all those who lost their homes due to this unexpected disaster, and I sincerely hope that they recover."

Fans underscored G-Dragon's donation of 300 million KRW as a powerful symbol of hope and solidarity for the victims of the devastating Yeongnam wildfires.

One fan hailed the rapper as a "hero" and wrote on X:

"Wow, what a great gesture, G-DRAGON is truly a hero!"

Supporters called him a "great artist" and a "great human being" for stepping up to support his nation during a devastating crisis.

"G DRAGON is not only a Great artist but also a Great human being," a fan wrote.

"This work done by G Dragon is very praiseworthy , this is the identity of a good human being," another fan wrote.

"Incredible generosity from G-Dragon. Using his platform for real impact—300 million won will truly help wildfire recovery efforts in Korea," another fan added.

Others mentioned how much they respect the K-pop idol for his philanthropic activities.

"GD, you are truly a king. Your albums and a portion of your earnings already go to charity, along with your Good Day program. On top of that, you founded the JustPeace Foundation for charitable causes and continue to donate every year. But still donated. Who dares hate on you!?" a fan stated.

"Gotta say, much respect to this amazing man and his big heart!" another fan added.

"TRULY AND ICON & ONE OF A KIND 300MILLION WON," another fan remarked.

South Korea wildfire death toll rises to 28 with over 37 injured, and 45,000 hectares of land destroyed

On March 21, 2025, wildfires started across South Korea in the Yeongnam area, especially the North and South Gyeongsang provinces. In the following days, several other wildfires broke up due to strong winds, leading to a nationwide crisis.

The speed of the fires and their intensity exceeded firefighting capabilities and prompted the government to designate national disaster status for the affected areas. They were characterized as some of the worst wildfires in the nation's history.

Reuters reported that the toll on human life caused by the fires has been severe, with 28 people killed and over 37 injured. The Japan Times reported that over 45,000 hectares (over 111,198 acres) of land have been burned, producing a charred landscape.

Over 80 helicopters were dispatched to dump water on the affected parts of Uiseong and Andong. As of March 28, 95% of the fires in Uiseong have been doused.

This devastation has surpassed past benchmarks and has been designated as one of the largest wildfires in the history of South Korea. The fires destroyed more than 300 assets. This included housing and commercial businesses, as well as cultural property.

The areas most severely affected by the aggressive wildland fire were Andong City and the nearby Uiseong and Sancheong counties. The historic, 1,300-year-old Gounsa Buddhist temple in Uiseong was completely burnt down. Officials were able to evacuate some valuable artifacts, but it is undeniably a massive loss.

Expand Tweet

Several celebrities and entertainment companies, including BTS members, IU, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, JYP Entertainment, and more, have donated to support the wildfire victims.

