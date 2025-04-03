"Back to early yrs of seokjin era" - Fans react to BTS' Jin's english speaking skills in new teaser from Netflix's Kian's Bizarre B&B

On April 3, 2025, Netflix Korea dropped a new teaser of the upcoming variety show featuring BTS' Jin, Kian's Bizarre B&B. The show starring a popular webtoon artist and entertainer, Kian, along with SNL comedian Ji Ye-eun, follows the trio as they run a bed & breakfast together on picturesque Ulleungdo Island.

The teaser was packed with fun moments that promise viewers a fantastic watch. Towards the end of the teaser, the BTS member is seen saying,

"Okay, You Know. Yeah. Thank You!"

Most BTS fans, known as ARMYs are familiar with the Awake singer's catchphrase habit of adding, "You know" at the end of his English sentences.

Fans rushed to the internet to share their thoughts about the idol's use of" You know" in the upcoming variety series. One fan stated that the teaser takes them back to the early years of the singer's era.

"brings me back to early yrs of seokjin era. “okay, You know," commented a fan on X.

Fan comments continued on X, with one stating it is "his forever line," while another expressed they are eagerly waiting for the show.

"That "you know?" Is really iconic. his forever line," reacted another fan.

"I love you, Seokjin. you know?" added another fan.

"Ok you know yeah thank you. awaiting for this show," remarked another fan.

More fan reactions included one fan mimicking his style, saying "We know," while another claimed that's why he is Seokjinnie in a cute way.

"Yeah we know!!!" exclaimed another fan.

"Okay you know, thank you, good, that’s why I’m a Seokjinnie," commented another fan.

Amidst all this, a fan praised the singer, stating that he looks perfect in the teaser, from his posture to the way he speaks.

"Omg such a good boy posture, the cutest way of speaking and the sweetest smile. The perfect hair length too!! I am in love with this boy all over again," wrote another fan.

More about BTS Jin and his debut solo album, Happy

The vocalist, also known as Kim Seokjin, is a member of the renowned boy band BTS. He has released several solo tracks with the band, including Awake, released in 2016, Epiphany, released in 2018 and Moon, released in 2020.

All of these tracks, charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. He also released his independent music with the digital single, Tonight, in 2019.

He officially debuted as a solo singer with the release of Astronaut in October 2022. He has also hosted various South Korean music programs and was also awarded the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea in 2018 for his contribution to Korean culture.

The Epiphany singer released his debut solo album Happy in November 2024. The album consists of six tracks, including the pre-released track, I'll be there for You and the lead single, Running Wild.

The album also features collaborations with several notable artists, including Gary Barlow, Wendy from the K-pop girl group Red Velvet, and Taka from the Japanese rock band One Ok Rock.

Running Wild debuted at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the album Happy reached No.2 on Billboard's US World Album Chart and No.4 on the Billboard 200. It earned platinum certification in Japan and triple platinum in South Korea.

Kian Bizarre B&B is set to premiere on Netflix on April 8, 2025.

