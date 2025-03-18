“Love his healthy mindset” — Fans laud BTS’ Jin for his thoughtful approach to appearing on Kian’s Bizarre B&B

BTS’ Jin is heading to Netflix! On March 18, 2025, the K-pop idol opened up about his appearance on Kian’s Bizarre B&B. The variety show marks his debut on the streamer.

Reflecting on his appearance on the Netflix show, Jin stated:

“The very fact that I can have new experiences is enjoyable. I approached it with the mindset of doing my best in everything I can. I tried to preserve the innate charm and purpose of the guesthouse." (as quoted by Chosen Biz).

After news of the idol's debut on Kian's Bizarre B&B surfaced online, fans shared their reactions. They also talked about Jin's excitement with supportive comments.

"I love his healthy mindset!," an X user commented.

Many fans shared their thoughts on Seokjin's enthusiasm for "new experiences."

"Love that Jin is enjoying every experience," a fan remarked.

"This man is just consistent isn’t he? he wanted to be an actor because he wanted to try as many experiences as he can. and though he says that he isn’t thinking of acting now, his choices show how self-aware seokjin always has been. how to be you, kim seokjin?," a user noted.

"I love you enjoy every project you did, you're amazing JIN I can't wait to see you on your 1st netflix appearance," a person said.

Others expressed their anticipation for the 32-year-old's Netflix debut.

"Can’t wait to see JIN shine on Netflix," a netizen wrote.

"Sooooo excited to see seokjinnn, let’s gooooooooooo," a viewer added.

"Our little hamster on adventure, can't wait to watch it," another fan shared.

More about Kian’s Bizarre B&B

The upcoming reality-variety show Kian’s Bizarre B&B will feature BTS' Jin, actress Ji Ye-eun, and webtoon artist-turned-TV personality Kian84. The series follows Kian84 as he operates a bed and breakfast on Ulleungdo, a remote South Korean island. The show follows his way of hosting guests.

The trailer introduces Kian84 as the host, welcoming his two co-hosts, Jin and Ji Ye-eun. Together, they take on challenges, from playful antics to unexpected tasks. One scene shows them eating without utensils in a floating, amusement park-like setup.

"On a remote island, Kian84 hosts a wild getaway where Jin from BTS and Ji Ye-eun subject their guests to absolute chaos. Kian’s Bizarre B&B is coming April 8," Netflix teased in a social media post.

Jin, in particular, plays a key role in running the guesthouse. Dubbed ‘macguyJin,’ he handles cooking, cleaning, and repairs. Beyond that, he becomes a support for Kian84. Kian’s Bizarre B&B is set to premiere on April 8, 2025, on Netflix.

Alongside the series, BTS' Jin has been actively pursuing his solo music career after completing military service. He returned to civilian life on June 12, 2024.

On November 15, 2024, he dropped his first solo album, HAPPY, featuring six tracks. Last month, the South Korean artist sat front row at Gucci’s fall 2025 show in Milan. He's also running his variety show, Run Jin, a spin-off of Run BTS.

