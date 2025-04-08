"He is so considerate"- Fans react as BTS' Jin attempts to be the icebreaker on Kian's Bizarre B&B

BTS’ Jin garnered attention for his attempt to be the icebreaker on Kian's Bizarre B&B. On Tuesday, April 8, 2925, Netflix dropped the first three episodes of Kian's Bizarre B&B, showcasing the first meet of the cast members.

The variety show stars Kian84, aka Kim Hee-min; BTS’ Jin; and SNL Korean star Ji Ye-eun. According to PD Jung Hyo-min, the cast was unaware Jin was also going to join them, and they were surprised to see him during the first episode.

Jin revealed that people usually feel intimidated to approach him and are polite to him. However, he wished they were comfortable around him, and so to break the ice, he strikes up conversations with a friendly approach.

He said,

"It might also be because they feel awkward around me, but other people are always polite toward me. But I'd like them to act more friendly with me. So when I strike up a conversation with someone, I purposely speak in a little more aggressively playful way. That way, we can be more relaxed around each other.”

As the clip started circulating online, fans were delighted to see how the Moon singer treats the people around him. They took to X to share their thoughts on Jin as an icebreaker.

"He is so considerate," a fan said.

"He always does this to lighten the mood even if its embarrassing," a fan added.

"Considerate as always, Jin being the ice breaker," a netizen mentioned.

Fans appreciated Jin's efforts to make people comfortable with his friendly approach.

"That's why he was so natural with the kids they didn't care about putting a face for him. They were just kids and Jin was so comfortable too," a fan commented.

"I really adore how seokjin is so skilled at initiating conversations making himself friendly & approachable to anyone he meets, my good boy seokjini," another fan commented.

"He is an introvert but he speaks well and has the conversational skills to make one warm up to him," a user stated.

BTS’ Jin reveals himself to be a fan of Kian84 on the first episode of Netflix’s Kian's Bizarre B&B

Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun were the first to meet each other on the first episode of Kian's Bizarre B&B. They waited for the third employee, discussing who it would be. They anticipated a top star as they believed Netflix would bring a renowned face to the show. When they saw Jin entering the place, they were surprised as they did not see a BTS member showing.

The BTS vocalist revealed being a fan of Kian84, and he enjoyed watching his variety shows on TV during his military days. Jin said that after watching Kian84 on screen, he wanted to work with him out of curiosity.

He said,

“I saw Kian on YouTube a few times. He was like a different species. There are dogs and cats. And we have Kian. I found him very interesting. So I wanted to know what he's really like by spending some time together.”

Meanwhile, Kian's Bizarre B&B is a guesthouse show directed by PD Jung Hyo-min and Lee So-min, which was created and designed through the imagination of Kian84. The guest house where Kian84, alongside his employees, BTS’ Jin and Ji Ye-eun, serves guests every day. Kian's Bizarre B&B's first three episodes are available to stream on Netflix.

