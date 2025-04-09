"A true humble gentleman" — Fans laud BTS’ Jin for his selfless act after he lends his palm to help female guest climb pole on Kian’s Bizarre B&B

On April 8, 2025, BTS' Jin's new reality show Kian's Bizarre B&B released episodes 1 to 3 on Netflix. The show focuses on webtoon artist Kian running a unique guesthouse in the middle of nowhere, and the BTS idol, along with actress Ji Ye-eun, as his employees.

Meanwhile, BTS' Jin went viral online for his gentlemanly behavior as he helped a female guest climb to the top floor of the guesthouse by lifting her with one hand. The show takes regular Korean netizens as guests to experience the guesthouse run by three celebrities on Ulleungdo Island. A few University students were some of the first guests in Kian's guesthouse.

The guesthouse is "bizarrely" designed by Kian with no doors and stairs. There are poles with which one has to climb to reach the top floors.

Jin extended his hand to help a female guest climb a pole, ensuring her safety and comfort. This simple yet meaningful act did not go unnoticed, as viewers and fans took to social media to commend his chivalry. One fan wrote on X:

"This might sound repetitive, & everyone was v nice in the show, but can I just say (again) my love & respect for Jin went levels up watching him in the eps: not once did he complain, he was so reliable & helping everyone out in any way he could — a true humble gentleman"

Fans were moved by the Grammy-nominated singer's thoughtful act and physical strength. They stressed how Jin lifted the female guest up by a single arm "without breaking a sweat."

"It’s not just about how easily jin lifted her up without breaking a sweat. It’s also about how respectfully he did that. The respect he has for women makes this look 10 times more attractive. I love this man so much," a fan wrote.

"That man truly is skinny strong. We be talking about during RM & J K but Jin be right here lifting half a woman's weight with one arm," another fan wrote.

"They just don’t make MEN like this anymore," another fan added.

Others drew comparisons of Jin's chivalrous moment from Kian's Bizarre B&B with how BTS always raises "women up."

"That's representative of BTS, always raising women up," a fan commented.

"Seokjin how many times will you win my heart. A true GENTLEMAN," another fan reacted.

"Everytime I am like "This is the hottest thing Seokjin has ever done" and the next day he does something again," another fan added.

Designing Kian's Bizarre B&B featuring Jin: A fusion of fantasy and reality

The architectural design of the guesthouse is a testament to Kian84's creative prowess. The floating barge is the foundation for a structure that defies conventional hospitality norms. Key features include:

Rock-Climbing Entrance: The primary access point is a challenging rock wall, setting the tone for the adventurous experience that awaits guests.

Hanging Bunk Beds: Suspended from the exterior walls, these beds offer panoramic views of the surrounding seascape, allowing guests to sleep under the stars.

Pole-Connected Floors: Internal movement between floors is facilitated by climbing poles, adding an element of physical engagement to daily routines.

Slide Exits: Two slides provide swift egress from the second floor—one leading to the ground and the other directly into the ocean, infusing a sense of playfulness into the design.

Producer Jung Hyo-min, known for his work on Hyori’s Homestay (2017), aimed to reimagine the guesthouse concept for a modern audience. He to Star News that collaborating closely with Kian84, the production team endeavored to translate imaginative sketches into a tangible structure that offers guests an unparalleled experience.

"Kian84 said, 'Please give me a moment,' and he drew a sketch on the spot. I showed him what he had drawn, and the moment I saw it, I thought, 'This is how the program will be drawn.' There were no doors, you had to go back and forth through the roof, and you had to sleep outside, but he said it was a five-star place."

PD Jeong Hyo-min explained,

"Ulleungdo's weather is very changeable, and (the filming period) coincided with a typhoon season. The drawings that Kian himself drew were experimental and challenging, and I thought that if you only live in Kian's B&B, you might get motion sickness, so I thought it would be nice to have a hidden annex in case that happened."

In April 2024, Kian84 collaborates with producers to brainstorm the B&B's concept. Star News reported that he envisions a lodging that breaks away from traditional designs, aiming for an adventurous and memorable experience. This vision leads them to a floating barge near Ulleungdo Island, accessible only by boat.

Inspired by the location, Kian84 sketches designs that incorporate elements like a rock-climbing entrance and hanging bunk beds. These sketches serve as blueprints for the construction of the guesthouse.

In the second episode of Kian's Bizarre B&B, the hosts delve deeper into their roles, each bringing a unique flair to the guesthouse operations. Jin emerges as the all-rounder, handling tasks ranging from cooking to maintenance.

BTS' Jin's proactive approach and quick thinking become invaluable assets to the team. Ji Ye-eun, having obtained a watercraft license in preparation for the show, takes charge of transporting guests and supplies, showcasing her dedication and adaptability.

The guests are treated to unconventional activities that challenge their perceptions of a typical vacation. From dining experiences that encourage eating with bare hands to impromptu sea adventures, the guesthouse offers a blend of thrill and spontaneity.

Kian's Bizarre B&B episode 3 focuses on the deepening relationships between the hosts and their guests. Through shared experiences and candid conversations, the episode explores themes of friendship, resilience, and the human spirit.

The floating guesthouse becomes more than just a place of lodging; it transforms into a space where individuals come together to share stories, confront fears, and create lasting memories.

Kian's Bizarre B&B offers viewers adventure, humor, and heartfelt interactions. It is available on Netflix for global streaming.

