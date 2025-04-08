What is Kian's Bizarre B&B about? All we know about the concept behind BTS' Jin-starrer Netflix show

On April 8, 2025, Netflix released three episodes of Kian’s Bizarre B&B. Its cast includes Jin, Kian84, and Ji Ye-eun. The show introduces a wild twist to the usual guesthouse concept. It sets the entire series in a surreal, sea-floating bed and breakfast based on Kian84’s vivid imagination.

According to The Korea Herald, the production was led by Jung Hyo-min. He is known for Hyori’s Homestay. The concept of the show was developed with the idea of reimagining the modern but extraordinary guesthouse show. Jung Hyo-min revealed that it was Kian84’s vision that gave the format a fresh twist.

“If (the show led by Kian84) were to happen, it seemed like it would naturally turn into a show with a completely different vibe from traditional guesthouse programs," the producer said.

The team built the actual set on the Ulleungdo Island to match Kian84’s drawings. The drawings included fantasy-like elements that surprised even the art director.

There are slide exits and pole-access kitchens to stargazing beds and cocoon-shaped tea rooms. This unconventional B&B is designed to challenge both the cast and the guests in unexpected ways.

All about Kian's Bizarre B&B, Jin’s casting, and why fans are hooked

Kian84, Jin, and Ji Ye-eun begin the show by moving into a temporary house in the mountains due to a typhoon. This was before shifting to the main ocean-set B&B in episode 2. Their chemistry evolves as they complete everyday tasks. It includes shopping, cooking, and welcoming guests.

Despite its fun tone, the show places its cast in some tough environments. This includes a challenge to sleep outdoors on hanging beds. According to K-Star News, Lee So-min admitted she had doubts about whether the BTS idol and global superstar would be able to adapt to the setting. Translated to English, she said:

"When I imagined him as a guest, I couldn't imagine him sleeping outside and it was scary. Since we also invited a superstar, I was worried, 'What if he says he can't do it, it's too hard, isn't he going to leave?'"

To her surprise, the singer was the most comfortable and slept soundly.

"But when we actually started filming, I was surprised that Jin was the one who slept the longest. People are really diverse, and I thought to myself that superstars are amazing, and my stereotypes were shattered," she added.

Meanwhile, the idol's casting brought not just star power, but a chance to show his off-stage personality. As per K-Star News, Jung Hyo-min always felt only a small part of his charm had been captured on screen before. He wanted the show to offer a space where his true character could shine.

"As for Jin, I think the public hasn't even seen a tenth of his human charm. I thought we could bring out Jin's charm through this kind of variety show," he said.

The BTS member was excited to join the project after his military discharge. His participation was confirmed while he was still enlisted. He then made time in his post-service schedule to shoot for the show on Ulleungdo Island.

Neither Kian84 nor Ji Ye-eun knew about Jin’s casting in advance. This reportedly made their first meeting on set a genuinely unscripted moment.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B will roll out its next three episodes on April 15. The nine episodes will conclude with the final batch airing on April 22.

