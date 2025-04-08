"King of promo"- Fans react to BTS' Jin's Run Jin episode 30 preview featuring Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun  

On April 8, 2025, BANGTAN TV dropped the preview for BTS' Jin's Run Jin Episode 30 through the official YouTube Channel, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The teaser was showcased by the end of segment 29, which was released on the same day. The forthcoming episode will feature special guests, including Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun, respectively.

The twenty-six-second preview showcased BTS' Jin referring to Kian84 as the boss. He welcomed Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun to his variety program. Subsequently, the scene transitioned showcasing different games played by the trio and how they were having fun in it.

The latest clip circulated among the fandom. They expressed enthusiasm to see the new guests on the upcoming episode. Excitedly, an X user tweeted that BTS' Jin was the King of Promotion as he invited Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun. It is to be noted that the new personalities have previously worked with the Running Wild singer in the Netflix show Kian's Bizarre B&B.

"The way he aligned so this episode to air at the same time as the Netflix show king of promo."

The fandom stated they were elated to see BTS' Jin promoting Kian's Bizarre B&B on his show Run Jin:

"Kian’s Bizarre B&B promo is Run Jin. i love it,"- a fan reacted.

"Omg this is very timely to his netflix debut earlier today, cant wait to see Kian84 & Ji Ye-eun on Run Jin next week!! & look at Ye-eun wearing the Bad Day pajamas that seokjin them,"- a fan shared.

"He brought them here to regain the sanity they probably lost in #KiansBizarreBandB,"- a fan commented.

The internet users observed many details from the teaser and stated they could not wait to see Episode 30:

"Trio I never knew I needed it could actually be the it trio,"- a user reacted.

"She really wore the nighty,"- a user shared.

"God, it's a nice combo for me! Both of them (guest) held the camera, I'm pretty sure there was some vlog or point-of-view video from their own YouTube channel. What a nice day,"- a user mentioned.

More about BTS' Jin's Kian's Bizarre B&B

On April 8, 2025, Netflix dropped the three episodes of Kian's Bizarre B&B on its platform. The show featured three regular members, including hosts, Kian84, Jin, and Ji Ye-eun. According to Mydramalist, the synopsis of the ongoing show has been provided below:

"Kian84 manages an unconventional bed and breakfast guesthouse, Kian Bizarre B&B, on Ulleungdo Island, providing a distinctive experience for young guests. The establishment combines elements of healing and humor, presented through Kian84's distinctive lens."

The episodes, 4, 5, 6 and 7, 8, 9 will be premiered on April 15 and April 22, 2025, respectively.

BTS' Jin's Run Jin episode 30 will be aired on April 15, 2025. It will be available on YouTube and Weverse at 9 pm and 10 pm Korean Standard Time.

