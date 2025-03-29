Netflix unveils the character introduction video for the upcoming drama 'Karma'

On March 29, 2025, Netflix Korea dropped the character introduction video for the upcoming thriller drama Karma through the official YouTube channel. It introduced six different individuals whose fates have been intertwined with each other due to an ill fate. It was helmed and penned by director and screenwriter Lee II-hyeong and Choi Hee-sun, respectively. The drama will be released on the platform on April 4.

The two-minute and six-second video showcased the character Jung-min standing alone in an eerie alleyway, which hinted that he had witnessed something bad. Subsequently, Joo-yeon seemed to interact with the traumatic past and was forced to be involved in a series of connections. Jung-min stood by his side and offered her the support she needed.

Karma featured a star-studded cast, including Park Hae-soo, Shin Min-a, Lee Hee-jun, Kim Sung-kyun, and others

The forthcoming drama Karma featured the lives of six individuals interconnected with a series of events. Park Hae-soo would play the role of a man who witnessed a mysterious accident and made an unchangeable deal.

Meanwhile, Shin Min-a would play the character of a surgeon, Ju-yeon, who had lived with trauma throughout her childhood. Subsequently, she encountered an individual who was responsible for her trauma.

Lee Hee-joon would take on the character of a debtor who wants to make a large amount of money to transform his life. He ended up borrowing the money from loan sharks to invest in cryptocurrency. However, he was drowned in the debut following the collapse of his investment.

Veteran actor Kim Sung-kyun would take on the role of Jang Gil-ryong. After being unfairly fired from his job, he was involved in the game for a large sum of money. Gong Seung-yeon will play the character of Yu-jeong in the upcoming series Karma. She would play the role of glasses' girlfriend.

Lastly, Lee Kwang-soo would take on the role of a character named, 'glasses.' He was a bespectacled who ran a successful private clinic located in Gangnam. He had a girlfriend named Yu Jeong, who had an appealing appearance.

For those unversed, the series Karma has been adapted from the webtoon Akyeon, authored by Choi Hee-sun. It featured six episodes.

In recent news, Park Hae-soo was reportedly confirmed for the upcoming drama The Price of Confession. He was previously featured in the series, including Narco-Saints, Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area-Part 1, Chimera, and others.

Meanwhile, Shin Min-a was reportedly to appear in the series The Remarried Empress. She has been famous for other shows, such as Our Blues, No Gain, No Love, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Chief of Staff, and others.

