5 relatable quotes from the slice-of-life Korean Drama 'Melo Movie'

On February 14, 2025, Netflix released all ten episodes of the romance and slice-of-life drama Melo Movie. Helmed and penned by director Oh Chung-hwan and screenwriter Lee Na-eun, respectively, the series features a star-studded cast, including Park Bo-young, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jun-young, and Jeon So-nee. Park Bo-young and Choi Woo-shik play the protagonists, Kim Moo-bi and Ko-gyeom, respectively.

Melo Movie depicts the story of four people whose fates are interconnected with each other. It showcases the tale of aspiring young individuals navigating love and different life obstacles. According to IMDB, the official synopsis for the show has been provided below:

"A jaded film critic reunites with an aspiring director after years apart due to a mysterious event. Their reunion triggers buried memories and emotions, leading them to confront their shared past."

The show deals with many aspects of life, such as trauma, healing, abandonment issues, family conflicts, death of a loved one, mistakes, reunion of old love, friendship, career, cinema, and other elements. The factors resonated with K-drama viewers as they could understand the vulnerability and ordeals an individual faces throughout life. Subsequently, five relatable quotes from the hit drama Melo Movie have been listed below.

5 relatable quotes from Melo Movie that resonated with viewers

1) "Talking to people and getting closer to them makes me uncomfortable because they will all leave one day."

Park Bo-young played the role of Kim Mubee in the drama Melo Movie (Image via Instagram/@netflix_in)

The quote was said by Kim Moo-bi (Park Bo-young) in episode 1 of Melo Movie, titled It Will Become Scenic When Dawn Comes. The line indicates that the female has abandonment issues and is afraid to get close to anyone. She fears that everyone might leave her someday, and she will be left all alone.

2) "It's simple. If someone suffers a string of hardships, they should believe that good things will soon come."

Choi Woo-shik played the character of Ko-gyeom in Melo Movie (Image via Instagram/@netflixkcontent)

The quote was said by Ko-gyeom (Choi Woo-shik) in episode 4 of Melo Movie, titled It's Not Your Fault. The male protagonist believes that if an individual has suffered several battles and obstacles throughout his lifetime, they should have faith that good things will come. They should not lose faith in destiny and continue to strive for happiness.

3) "Good people end up falling sick. Share your thoughts with others from time to time. Try saying mean and pathetic things, too. That can help resolve them. Someone might even try to help."

Kim Hee-jung played the role of Kang Yeon-joo/Mrs.Kim/ Kim Moo-bi's mother (Image via Netflix)

The quote was said by Kang Yeon-joo (Kang Yeon-joo). The lines were uttered in episode 7, titled Thanks for the Adventure Now Go Have a New One. It encourages good people who tend to hold everything in to communicate their needs, which will eventually allow them to be honest with themselves. Yeon-joo also says that honesty will allow one to get much-needed help.

4) "Sometimes my life made me feel like I was in water. I was unable to tell if I was sinking or floating. I was just at a loss."

Kim Jae-wook played the role of Ko Jun [Ko Gyeom's older brother] in Melo Movie (Image via Instagram/@jaeuck.kim)

This quote was said by Ko Jun (Kim Jae-wook) in episode 7 of Melo Movie. The episode is titled Thanks for the Adventure Now Go Have a New One. The character felt a certain kind of loss in life, which could resonate with viewers. At some point in time, everyone has a feeling they can not decipher and feels confused about whether they are surviving or just killing themselves slowly.

5) "No matter how hard you pretend to go on with your life, the broken parts inside always seem to crop up again. And the anxiety repeatedly creeps in."

Park Bo-young played the role of Kim Mubee in the drama Melo Movie (Image via Instagram/@netflixkcontent)

The quote was said by Kim Moo-bi (Park Bo-young) in episode 8, titled All You Need is Love. The female protagonist tries to convey that people have broken parts inside that can be a source of anxiety for them. And even if they go on about their life pretending, there will be moments when these broken pieces resurface, and they find their anxiety has still always been there.

In recent news, Park Bo-young has reportedly been confirmed to appear in the upcoming dramas, namely Unknown Seoul and Goldland. She was recently featured in the hit series Light Shop. Meanwhile, Choi Woo-shik has been reportedly confirmed to star in The Waking and Would You Marry Me.

