"This is genius" — Viewers react to 'Melo Movie' episode titles allegedly referencing famous films like The Dark Knight, The Godfather & more

Netflix's latest South Korean romantic comedy series, Melo Movie, garnered attention for its creative episode titles. The series was released on February 14, 2025. Viewers observed that each episode title appears to reference iconic films, adding a meta-cinematic layer to the series.

Melo Movie comprises ten episodes, each bearing a title that seemingly nods to a renowned film such as The Godfather, Good Will Hunting, The Dark Knight, and more.

This choice may be deliberate as they align with the series' central theme, which revolves around the lives of Ko Gyeom, a passionate film critic, and Kim Mu-bee, an aspiring film director. Their intertwined journey through love and personal growth is mirrored in the episode titles, each reflecting a facet of their evolving relationship.

The series' official episode titles are based on famous dialogues from certain globally famous movies. Here's the official list of the episode titles and the movies they referenced to:

Episode 1 "It Will Become Scenic When Dawn Comes" — King of Comedy (1999)

Episode 2 "Why So Serious?" — The Dark Knight (2008)

Episode 3 "Keep Your Friends Close, But Your Enemies Closer" — The Godfather 2 (1974)

Episode 4 "It's Not Your Fault" — Good Will Hunting (1998)

Episode 5 "No One Can Prepare You for the Love and the Fear" — About Time (2013)

Episode 6 "Happy Ending is Mine!" — The Thieves (2012)

Episode 7 "Thanks For The Adventure, Now Go Have a New One" — UP (2009)

Episode 8 "All You Need is Love" — Love Actually (2003)

Episode 9 "We Were Like Strangers Who Knew Each Other Very Well" — Big Fish (2003)

Episode 10 "Life is a Beautiful, Magnificent Thing, Even to a Jellyfish" — Limelight (1952)

The incorporation of these film references sparked lively discussions among viewers and critics alike. Many appreciated the series' homage to cinematic classics, finding it a clever way to enrich the narrative. One fan wrote on X:

"WOW this is genius."

Fans mentioned how one of the bars shown in Melo Movie was named Love Actually—a homage to the 2003 Hollywood film starring Hugh Grant, Oscar-winning actress and screenwriter Dame Emma Thompson, Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth, and Liam Neeson.

"I wasn’t plan to watch it because I think the writing is similar with obs only with different settings but I can’t help to fall in love again because the writer really loves movies sm even with obs every ep referred to the movie title any homage for movies makes me happy," a fan wrote.

"The bar where mubee and jua met is also named 'love actually', sooo many movie references here," another fan noted.

"The joy & love of movies permeates this drama. The highs, the lows. What drives people to make movies, the urge to tell a story. The romance of movie making. So this attention to detail is fitting. Truly a work of love and no coincidence released on Valentine’s Day," another fan added.

Several fans highlighted how Melo Movie writer, Lee Na-eun, also wrote the popular K-drama, Our Beloved Summer, which also had all its episodes titled after romantic movies. Some viewers also mentioned how this small detail highlighted the writer's love for cinemas.

"Melo Movie written by the same author who wrote Our Beloved Summer. Since then I knew it she must be a HUGE cinephile," a fan wrote.

"Thank you for this thread! I have only finished 3 episodes of #MeloMovie but the 2nd episode title of Melo Movie had me curious. In her previous #OurBelovedSummer the episode titles were all romcom movies & she does not disappoint here - this time dialogues," another fan said.

"Wow!! When I see this reference I know that the writer like to watch so many movies so much," another fan remarked.

Melo Movie: A portrayal of today's youth navigating love, dreams, and personal growth

Melo Movie centers on Ko Gyeom, a passionate film enthusiast whose ambition is to watch every movie ever made. Transitioning from a bit-part actor to a film critic, Gyeom's life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters Kim Mu-bee.

Mu-bee, despite harboring a disdain for films due to a complicated relationship with her cinephile father, finds herself becoming a film director. Their initial meeting leads to a profound connection, setting the stage for a narrative that explores their evolving relationship and individual aspirations.

The series delves into the lives of individuals accustomed to masking their struggles, yearning for love and success while confronting challenges. Melo Movie, however, also maintains a comedic undertone.

Melo Movie also explores a secondary storyline involving Hong Si-jun (Lee Jun-young) and Son Ju-a (Jeon So-nee).

Meanwhile, the Netflix drama comprises cast of South Korean A-listers:

Choi Woo-shik as Ko Gyeom : A film critic with an insatiable love for cinema, Gyeom's journey reflects his dedication to his passion and the complexities of balancing personal desires with professional ambitions.

: A film critic with an insatiable love for cinema, Gyeom's journey reflects his dedication to his passion and the complexities of balancing personal desires with professional ambitions. Park Bo-young as Kim Mu-bee : An aspiring director with a tumultuous past, Mu-bee's character grapples with her aversion to films and her unexpected path into filmmaking, influenced by her father's legacy.

: An aspiring director with a tumultuous past, Mu-bee's character grapples with her aversion to films and her unexpected path into filmmaking, influenced by her father's legacy. Lee Jun-young as Hong Si-jun : A genius yet unrecognized composer, Si-jun's storyline intertwines with themes of unfulfilled potential and the pursuit of artistic recognition.

: A genius yet unrecognized composer, Si-jun's storyline intertwines with themes of unfulfilled potential and the pursuit of artistic recognition. Jeon So-nee as Son Ju-a : A screenwriter and Si-jun's ex-girlfriend, Ju-a's character adds to the narrative through her unresolved emotions and professional challenges.

: A screenwriter and Si-jun's ex-girlfriend, Ju-a's character adds to the narrative through her unresolved emotions and professional challenges. Kim Jae-wook as Ko Jun: Gyeom's older brother, whose relationship with Gyeom provides insight into familial bonds and personal sacrifices.

The series also includes Ko Chang-seok as Ma Sang-u, a film director who serves as a mentor and bridge between Gyeom and Mu-bee. Furthermore, Cha Woo-min, from Study Group and Weak Hero Class, plays the happy-go-lucky Woo Jeong-hu in Melo Movie. He is a childhood friend of Mu-bee and lives in the same neighborhood.

Melo Movie is the brainchild of writer Lee Na-eun, renowned for her work on Our Beloved Summer, and director Oh Chung-hwan, known for directing Hotel Del Luna and Start-Up.

Melo Movie is available on Netflix for global streaming.

