"It comforted me in every possible way"- K-drama fans praise 'Melo Movie' for depicting life's vulnerability realistically

On February 14, 2025, Netflix dropped the ten episodes of the slice-of-life drama Melo Movie, leaving the K-drama viewers emotional. The series featured a star-studded cast, including Park Bo-young, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jun-young, and Jeon So-nee.

The drama showcased ordeals, vulnerability, and sensitive challenges of life in a transparent yet poetic manner. The viewers could relate to the stories of the protagonists, who were intertwined through cinema.

As the K-drama viewers completed watching Melo Movie, they left positive reviews and feedback about the plotline, actors, visuals, cinematography, and other cinematic elements of the show.

They thought that it depicted life's vulnerability in a realistic manner with relatable quotes, emotions, and ordeal faced by the drama's protagonists. Subsequently, an X user tweeted that the series has comforted them in every manner.

"it was so silly of me to think this drama would be all about romance. in fact, it comforted me in every possible way. i found myself resonating with many lines—it truly hit close to home. #MeloMovie is both heartwarming and a real tearjerker for me."

The K-drama viewers stated that Melo Movie is a story of people loving each other and discovering their real lives. It sheds light on the traumas, baggage, family conflict, misfortune, suffering, and death of loved ones experienced by an individual throughout their lifetime.

"#MeloMovie: A Story Of People loving each other After a long time a Kdrama romance really touched me. I wanted nothing except leads screentime. I liked their dynamic. They had their own baggage but they gave themselves space to figure it out themselves Truest form of love," a fan reacted.

"#MeloMovie had it all—romance, comedy, tragedy, and just the right amount of tension.. loved how they tied in movies with the story, and the ml and fl?? so GOOD.. their chemistry was everything.. visually stunning and just a really well-done drama," a fan shared.

"#MeloMovie — life isn't a movie but reality. Melo movie sounds like a simple genre but it intensively shows human emotion which leads viewers to feel more than they can expect. Life has offered multiple genres. It's not always suffer and misfortune, they'd come happiness soon," a fan commented.

"Romance aside, I haven't seen any drama which portrayed brotherhood this deep, such a refreshing take on a melodrama! I hope Jun and Gyeom will have that promised vacation trip in some other life," a fan mentioned.

The K-drama fans stated Melo Movie was a tearjerker, and they continued to resonate with the intricate storyline showcased in the series.

"I slept with swollen eyes & continued sobbing in the morning to finish off Melo Movie starring Wooshik & Boyoung. It's a 10ep drama packed with relatable issues. Fear of attachment, communication issues, pain of facing death of loved ones, parents aren't perfect," another user reacted.

"The last two episodes of Melo Movie break you completely. A few dialogues that resonated with me about grief and pain of losing a loved one," another X user shared.

"#MeloMovie got me thinking it was a 100% romance but I never thought it'll bring us a lot of types of love story~ love for family, friendship, for yourself Everything was executed beautifully, just subtle but hits right through," a user mentioned.

"“there's no one at home. no one's home, mubee. so i can't go in there” its not just about an empty house its about the absence of someone who made it feel like home & it was so unbearably painful for him to enter the house that held so many memories of jun," a user commented.

More about Melo Movie

The romance and youth drama Melo Movie was helmed and penned by the director Oh Choong-hwan and the screenwriter Lee Na-eun, respectively. According to IMDb, the official synopsis for the melodrama has been provided below:

"A jaded film critic reunites with an aspiring director after years apart due to a mysterious event. Their reunion triggers buried memories and emotions, leading them to confront their shared past."

Choi Woo-shik plays the role of the male protagonist, Ko-gyeom. Initially, started his career as a background actor, but he later became a film critic. Meanwhile, Park Bo-young plays the character of the female protagonist, Kim Mu-bee, who becomes a film director even though she hates film.

Additionally, Lee Jun-young portrayed the role of a genius unknown composer while Jeon Soo-nee played the character of a screenwriter, Son Ju-a.

In recent news, Melo Movie ranked at the No.1 spot under the Top 10 TV Shows in Indonesia on Netflix on February 16, 2025.

