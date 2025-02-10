"There were no sponsorships" — Lee Hye-ri reveals purchasing luxury brands for her drama Friendly Rivalry 

On February 7, 2025, the South Korean actress Lee Hye-ri revealed that she had bought luxury brands for her ongoing high school drama Friendly Rivalry using her personal funds. She shared the information in episode 39 of Hyell's Club, released on her YouTube channel. The segment was titled I Have to Watch This Drama Because of the Kiss Scene – Behind the Scenes of 'Friendly Rivalry.'

During her conversation with her co-star Kang Hye-won, the female actress mentioned that she had to buy all the luxury outfits and brands with her own money. She added that she had to do it because of the lack of sponsorships for the show. As translated by Hye-ri's official YouTube channel, the actress said:

"I bought all the luxury clothing and accessories used in the drama because there were no sponsorships."

Lee Hye-ri disclosed that she purchased products from luxury brands to justify Friendly Rivalry's character

For the unversed, Lee Hye-ri plays the character Yoo Je-yi in the ongoing drama. The female artist revealed that her character was among the top 1% at the Chaehwa Girls' High School. Therefore, to justify the drama's background, academics, and outer appearance, she decided to purchase the products from a luxury brand.

The female actress mentioned that every designer bag and outfit viewers see on the screen was purchased with her own money. She wanted to synchronize Je's visual presentation with her social status.

Friendly Rivalry follows the story of Woo Seul-ki, who had a difficult childhood. She was raised in an orphanage outside South Korea. After migrating to Seoul, she was admitted to Chaehwa High School, one of the prestigious schools in the nation. Here, she faced several challenges in getting along with other students.

Later, Woo Seul-ki met the student Yoo Je-yi and developed a deep bond with her. She was one of the potent students and had a high IQ. From an attractive physique and hailing from a wealthy background, she possessed everything one could desire. Subsequently, she had a superiority complex and developed an obsessive bond with the new student, Woo Seul-ki.

The series was adapted from the webtoon titled Friendly Competition, authored by Song Chae-yoon and illustrated by Shim Jae-young. It is also known by its names Friendly Competition, Competition in Good Faith, and Seonuiui Gyeongjaeng. The show features a cast including Lee Hye-ri, Jung Soo-bin, Kang Hye-won, Oh Woo-ri, Choi Young-jae, and others.

The sixteen-episode drama Friendly Rivalry is available to stream on Abema TV.

