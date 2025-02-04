"Jun young back to villain era" — Fans thrilled as Netflix drops first look at Weak Hero Class 2

On February 4, 2025, Netflix Korea unveiled the first look at its much-anticipated sequel, Weak Hero Class 2. The streaming giant's recent announcement ignited excitement among viewers eager to see the continuation of Yeon Si-eun's journey.

Weak Hero Class 2 is slated for a global release on Netflix in 2025. While an exact date hasn't been officially confirmed, Netflix hinted premiere around the second quarter of 2025.

Building upon the intense narrative of the first season, Weak Hero Class 2 delves deeper into the life of Yeon Si-eun, portrayed by Park Ji-hoon. A top-tier student, Si-eun appears physically unassuming but possesses a sharp intellect and strategic mind.

The upcoming season is expected to explore his continued battles against school violence, employing psychological tactics and leveraging his academic prowess to confront adversaries. Fans can anticipate a blend of action and psychological drama as Si-eun navigates new challenges and adversaries.

Meanwhile, fans were thrilled to see the new pictures from the second season. One fan wrote on X:

"Jun young back to villain era"

More fan reactions read:

"#LeeJoonYoung as the antagonist will be such a feast, because he's so GOOD at playing an evil, vile, cruel character. I'm excited to watch the acting masterclass from all the casts!" a fan wrote.

"WOLF AND GRAY?!!!! PLEASE GIVE ME A DATE FOR WHEN THIS IS COMING OUT ALREADY," another fan wrote.

"THE PEN TOO !!! OMG WE ARE SO CLOSE TO BEING BACK," another fan added.

Others expressed their excitement to see Lee Jun-young back in his villain era after Badland Hunters and Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale.

"My shaylas. One is a villain the other one the hero. This is gonna be fun and intense to watch. So many of my fav actors will be villains in this season, I think I’ll go crazy," a fan commented.

"CRYING SCREAMING THROWING UP HELPPPPP," another fan said.

"I'm sorry for the person I'm gonna become when this comes out," another fan added.

Weak Hero Class 1 & 2: Recap of seasons 1 and 2, details, cast, and more

The South Korean drama Weak Hero Class 1 captivated audiences with its intense portrayal of high school life.

Weak Hero Class 1 centers on Yeon Si-eun, portrayed by Park Ji-hoon, a top student who appears physically weak but uses his intelligence and strategic thinking to combat bullying.

Throughout the season, Si-eun confronts various adversaries, forming alliances with classmates Ahn Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook) and Oh Beom-seok (Hong Kyung). The trio navigates the treacherous waters of high school violence, loyalty, and personal growth. The season culminates in a dramatic confrontation, leaving fans eager for more.

Weak Hero Class 2 is anticipated to explore Si-eun's experience as he transfers to Eunjang High School in greater detail, building on the groundwork established in the previous season.

Si-eun, who is haunted by his previous traumas and is committed to keeping his companions safe, encounters more violence and new difficulties. The story will probably look at friendship, survival, and the difficulties of confronting institutional bullying.

The upcoming season introduces a blend of returning characters and new faces:

Park Ji-hoon as Yeon Si-eun : Reprising his role as the intellectually sharp yet physically vulnerable protagonist.

: Reprising his role as the intellectually sharp yet physically vulnerable protagonist. Ryeoun : Known for Twinkling Watermelon and The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, Ryeoun joins the cast in a significant role, though specific character details remain under wraps.

: Known for Twinkling Watermelon and The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, Ryeoun joins the cast in a significant role, though specific character details remain under wraps. Choi Min-young : After gaining recognition in Netflix's XO, Kitty, Choi Min-young is set to bring depth to his character in the upcoming season.

: After gaining recognition in Netflix's XO, Kitty, Choi Min-young is set to bring depth to his character in the upcoming season. Lee Min-jae : An actor and rapper, Lee Min-jae has been part of notable projects like Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Dr. Romantic.

: An actor and rapper, Lee Min-jae has been part of notable projects like Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Dr. Romantic. Bae Na-ra : Fresh from her role in D.P. Season 2, Bae Na-ra's involvement hints at compelling character dynamics.

: Fresh from her role in D.P. Season 2, Bae Na-ra's involvement hints at compelling character dynamics. Yu Su-bin : Recognized for his role in Start-Up, Yu Su-bin's casting has fans speculating about his character's impact on the storyline.

: Recognized for his role in Start-Up, Yu Su-bin's casting has fans speculating about his character's impact on the storyline. Lee Jun-young: Best known for Badland Hunters, Impossible Heir, and Imitation, Lee Jun-young is anticipated to be the season's antagonist.

Notably, Choi Hyun-wook, who portrayed Ahn Su-ho in the first season, is absent from the announced cast list. Given his character's coma at the end of season 1, it's uncertain whether he will make an appearance in the sequel.

Netflix secured exclusive rights to Weak Hero Class 2, with a scheduled release in January 2025. Filming concluded by June 2024, and the series is currently in post-production.

