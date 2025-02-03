“Another stupid excuse” — Internet slams Hellbound 2’s Kim Sung-cheol over his apology statement on voting for posts s*xualizing female idols

On February 3, 2025, Xports News reported that South Korean actor Kim Sung-cheol, known for his roles in Our Beloved Summer and the upcoming Hellbound 2, came under intense public scrutiny. The controversy arose when netizens discovered his participation in an Instagram poll that many deemed as objectifying female K-pop idols.

The poll in question was hosted by the Instagram account @idol.sojang, which has been criticized for sharing slow-motion videos of female idol performances, often highlighting revealing outfits and provocative angles. Such content has led to widespread accusations of s*xualizing female artists.

Kim Sung-cheol's official Instagram account was identified among those participating in a poll comparing former IZ*ONE members Kwon Eun-bi and Kang Hye-won.

Following the backlash, Kim Sung-cheol's agency, Story J Company, issued a statement acknowledging the actor's involvement. They stated:

Trending

"It is true that he was wrong. We have nothing more to say about this, we are only sorry. He had no idea that this was a controversial channel, and he canceled it after he found out, but screenshots have been spread in the meantime."

They continued:

"We feel sorry and ashamed that it caused harm to them because it was content that dealt with other artists. We have apologized to each agency for my careless actions. He will be more careful with his SNS activities in the future and try not to repeat the same mistake."

Despite the apology, public sentiment remains largely critical. Many netizens expressed disappointment, emphasizing the responsibility public figures have in setting ethical standards. One user commented on X:

"Lol another stupid excuse"

Expand Tweet

Netizens argued that when celebrities engage with such material, even passively, it perpetuates harmful standards. They stated that they don't "believe" in the agency's statement.

"They should lie better, he was hacked would have been a better statement," a fan wrote.

""..Kim didn't know that the account is a problematic one at first & once he knew, he immediately canceled the vote...." LOL....Who believes that?" another fan wrote.

"I actually liked this dude. Tsk. Men. Korean men. Ugh. Dude doesn't really get it. It's not that the account is problematic or that you canceled your vote. It's the fact that you voluntarily participated in a poll that intended to objectify women/female idols," another fan added.

Others highlighted that Kim Sung-cheol is an adult and speculated that he was fully aware of the account.

"Another korean actor pretending they don't know what they did. First is that squid game 2 actor and now this. Lol he's only sorry because he got caught," a fan commented.

"“...didn't know that the account is a problematic one at first & once he knew, he immediately canceled the vote.” Wtf is this excuse. not just the account being problematic but the fact he participated means he knew what he was doing," another fan emphasized.

"You can't convince me a man doesn't know what he's doing is weird," another fan wrote.

Kim Sung-cheol's recent projects and future endeavors

South Korean actor Kim Sung-cheol has steadily risen in the entertainment industry, showcasing his versatility across various mediums, including theater, television, and film. Born on December 31, 1991, in Seoul, South Korea, Kim began his acting journey in the mid-2010s, initially gaining recognition in musical theater before transitioning to the screen.

Kim's foray into television began with a notable role in the 2017-2018 series Prison Playbook, where he portrayed Kim Young-cheol. Following his television debut, Kim Sung-cheol appeared in The Battle of Jangsari (2019).

His career reached new heights with his involvement in high-profile projects such as Hellbound 2 and No Way Out: The Roulette. In Hellbound 2, Kim Sung-cheol plays Jung Jin-soo, the leader of the New Truth Society. This series explores a world where supernatural events lead to societal upheaval, with Kim's character at the center of the unfolding chaos.

In No Way Out: The Roulette, he showcased his versatility by embracing a complex character in this thriller series. The narrative revolves around a detective entangled in a web of crime and moral dilemmas when a psychopath conducts an online roulette with a bounty on selected criminals with million-dollar prize money for the public to carry out the killing order.

Continuing his trajectory of taking on challenging roles, he starred in The Night Owl (2022).

In 2024, Kim Sung-cheol's Tiramisu Cake song from his 2018 K-drama, To. Jenny, went viral online after several K-pop idols and Korean celebrities did the dance challenge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback