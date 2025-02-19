“All kinds of people came and discussed what was wrong” — Park Bo-young shares behind-the-scenes details of her smoking scenes in Melo Movie

Park Bo-young discussed various topics, including her role in the Netflix series Melo Movie, in an interview with My Daily on February 18, 2025. In one of the scenes, her character smokes, but the actress is a non-smoker in real life. She recalled receiving directions from many different people during the shoot.

"There were so many people when we were filming that scene. I received the most acting direction in my life. All kinds of people came and discussed what was wrong, saying, 'The fingers were wrong,' 'The direction was wrong."

Melo Movie follows young adults navigating love and aspirations while overcoming personal traumas. Park Bo-young plays Kim Moo-bi, a character drawn to the film industry due to both admiration and resentment toward her father, who prioritized movies over her.

How did Park Bo-young shoot the smoking scene as a non-smoker?

Reflecting on a smoking scene in the drama, Park Bo-young shared that filming it was particularly challenging due to the large number of people on set. She remembered receiving extensive direction, with many crew members—including smokers—offering feedback on her technique, from how she held the cigarette to the angle of her fingers.

She admitted that despite struggling, she eventually felt more natural in the scene, realizing her progress when the director muttered approvingly before calling "cut."

"After we cut, I sighed, 'Ah,' and before I could do that, he was mumbling, so I thought that this time he came out more realistically. I think I've improved a lot," Bo-young said.

Park Bo-young also mentioned that director Oh Choong-hwan, a smoker himself, was the most vocal about the scene. However, she noted that nearly everyone on set had commented on it at some point.

Another aspect of Melo Movie that sparked discussion was her wearing a school uniform despite being born in 1990. She dismissed the idea that her youthful appearance was solely responsible, instead attributing it to camera corrections.

"One or two scenes of reminiscence are okay. But don't they say 'separate scenes'? I did a scene with a lot of people once. I looked the best." Bo-young said.

The actress admitted that while short flashback scenes were manageable, appearing in a crowded school setting made her realize the limitations of playing a student. Despite compliments suggesting she still suited the role, she humorously insisted that standing next to real high school students made it clear that it was time for her to "graduate."

Park Bo-young explains what made her do Melo Movie

Park Bo-young shared that her decision to join Melo Movie was influenced by writer Lee Na-eun's script. Initially, she questioned why she had been cast, as her character, Kim Moo-bi, was cynical and sharp-edged—traits she didn't immediately associate with herself. However, she long wanted to explore a different side of her acting, so she saw no reason to turn down the opportunity.

"At first, I asked myself, 'Is this right?' Movie is a cynical and outwardly thorny friend, so I wondered what kind of appearance she saw and gave me the script. But I'm someone who wanted to try something like this." said Park Bo-young.

Park Bo-young explained that while her previous roles mostly highlighted her bright and lovable persona, she now wanted to challenge herself with something more complex. She also mentioned that adjusting her acting style was crucial for this role. Since her tone in romantic dramas tended to be high-pitched, she worked to lower it for Melo Movie.

During the initial filming, the director remarked that she still seemed like "Park Bo-young," which made her realize how much effort was needed to transform into the character. She believed that melodramas could also portray personal growth, emphasizing that the romance in Melo Movie was not just about sweetness but about characters confronting their pain and evolving through their experiences.

"I wanted to show a more mature side. I thought that even in a melodrama, there is growth. I thought that it was a scene that showed the process of growing. It's not just a sweet scene, but it's a scene where each person looks back on their pain and fills this person's pain," Bo-young said.

At times, Bo-young justified her character's actions by thinking she did certain things because it is a movie. However, she acknowledged that Choi Woo-shik helped balance those aspects, making the process more natural. While initially worried about certain elements of the role, she found reassurance in the belief that such emotions and actions were plausible. Ultimately, she described the experience as fulfilling.

Melo Movie, starring Park Bo-young and Choi Woo-shik, is available on Netflix.

