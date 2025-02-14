On February 14, 2025, Ten Asia reported that Jisoo and Seo In-guk's drama series, previously set to be broadcast on MBC, will now be released on Netflix in 2026.

The idol's fans took to social media to express their delight at the news of the drama airing on Netflix, with many commenting about their anticipation at its release date.

"I'm glad it's on Netflix but how I wish it has 16 episodes," tweeted a fan on X.

Meanwhile, many fans, though excited about the series airing on Netflix, found the wait until 2026 unbearable.

"Yehey it's on netflix but 2026," commented a fan.

"I might as well js go into hibernation until 2026," wrote another fan.

"jisoo on Netflix omg! but 2026? will i be able to patiently wait for it? it's so long," said a netizen.

"JISOO in a rom-com with Seo Inguk?! This is already a masterpiece in the making! 2026, hurry up!!" added another netizen.

However, many fans expressed their excitement at the the announcement and lauded the Flower vocalist's lineup of projects.

"Super excited for "Boyfriend on Demand"! JISOO and Seo Inguk together? That's going to be a major vibe!" commented a fan.

"BOOKED AND BUSY. This absolute DIVA no one doing it like her," wrote a netizen.

"jisoo the multitask queen that you are," said another netizen.

Jisoo's upcoming drama follows the story of a webtoon producer's search for love without complications

The drama series revolves around protagonist Seo Mi-rae and how she navigates the complexities of romance within a virtual dating simulation that can minimize the risk of emotional attachment.

Mi-rae uses this platform to date hundreds of guys without experiencing the risks and heartbreak that accompany real-life romance; however, at one point, the lines between reality and the virtual world seem to blur.

The cast of the drama series includes notable names such as Ryu Abel, Kang Min-woo, Park Ji-ho, Kim Seong-hun, Song Hana, and Kim Sung-cheol.

The series will also feature Gong Min-jung in a supporting role. She is known for her role in the drama series Marry My Husband. This drama will mark Min-jung's first project since the birth of her daughter in January 2025.

This fantasy romance is directed by Kim Jung Sik, who is known for his notable work in No Gain, No Love, and Strong Girl Namsoon.

The drama team was recently spotted filming in Cebu, Philippines, and videos and photos of the shoot have emerged online.

More about Jisoo's upcoming and ongoing activities

Apart from the upcoming drama, the BLACKPINK vocalist has an eventful year ahead. She is starring in Coupang Play's latest television series, Newtopia, which is directed by Yoon Sung-hyun and set against the backdrop of a zombie outbreak.

Additionally, she is set to star in a film alongside Lee Min-ho titled The Prophet: Omniscient Reader, which is an adaptation of Sing Shong’s acclaimed webtoon Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint.

Amid these, the All Eyes on Me singer released her much-anticipated solo album, Amortage, on February 14, 2025, through her label, BLISSOO, and Warner Records.

The album is described as the BLACKPINK singer's most comprehensive work yet. The title of the EP combines the words "Amor" and "Montage." The album features four tracks, all of which were co-written by Jisoo.

The actress/singer is all set to hold her first solo fan meet tour of Asia, dubbed ‘LIGHTS, LOVE, ACTION!’ The tour will include various cities, such as Manila, Hong Kong, Hanoi, Macau, Tokyo, and Bangkok. The dates and ticketing details are yet to be announced.

