"Comedy-Drama for these two pls"- Fans react to BTS' Jin and Park Hyung-sik's playful chemistry on the latest RunJin episode  

On April 1, 2025, Park Hyung-sik appeared as a guest on BTS' Jin's Run Jin episode 28, Falling for Jin. The Buried Hearts actor shared playful chemistry with Jin, delighting fans. A viral clip showed them wearing matching hoodies, gazing at each other affectionately, and playfully competing in a game.

As the video circulated on social media, the fandom could not stop gushing over their onscreen chemistry. Excitedly an X user tweeted they should be cast in a comedy-drama.

"Comedy-Drama for these two pls."

The fandom stated BTS' Kim Taehyung would surely make fun of Jin and Park Hyung-sik after watching the clip.

"Just thinking about how much Tae will make fun of them both,"- a fan reacted.

"They are so good together , when jin asked hyunsik "do want to exchange the hidden card , it a good card " hyunsik said "I'm so jealous " i laughed so hard at this scene , i literally watched 10 times,"- a fan shared.

"i just know tae will burst out laughing too once he got to watch these two lol,"- a fan commented.

The internet users commented that the duo matched each other's vibe like no one.

"his energy matched bts so well, no wonder Hyungsik and Tae are bestfriend lmao,"- a user reacted.

"haaaaaa at this point you cant deny seokjin’s chemistry with anyone especially handsome men LOL,"- a user shared.

"That was minmin.. that was definitely him in the beginning,"- a user mentioned.

Recent activities of BTS' Jin and Park Hyung-sik

BTS' Jin recently graced Monsieur Fred Ideal Ligh High Jewelry Event which took place at the Chosun Palace, Seoul, South Korea on March 13, 2025. He prompteee the latest high jewelry collection titled Monsieur Fred Ideal Light. The male artist was also spotted with the brand's CEO Vincent Reynes.

Meanwhile, Park Hyung-sik is currently appearing in the ongoing revenge and thriller drama Buried Hearts. He has been playing the role of the male protagonist, Seo Dong-ju. He was accompanied by a star-studded cast, including Huh Joon-ho, Lee Hae-young, Hong Hwa-yeon, Soo-hyun, and Kim Jung-nan.

The official synopsis for IMdb has been provided below:

"A man hacks a secret political slush fund of 2 trillion won for survival. An elite figure kills him for the fund, only to find it empty, leading to chaos and betrayal. True motives behind the slush fund emerge, leaving everyone vulnerable."

Buried Hearts is available to stream on platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, Wavve, and Hulu.

