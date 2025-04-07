“Hobi is born for the stage” — Fans react as Forbes calls BTS’ j-hope's 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' LA concert “a masterpiece”

On April 6, 2025, Forbes called BTS' j-hope's Los Angeles HOPE ON THE STAGE concert at the BMO Stadium a "masterpiece." Forbes' review highlighted j-hope's ability to blend intricate choreography with heartfelt musicality. The publication emphasized the seamless integration of visual effects and live performance.

Forbes mentioned that the concert was split into five different sections, each with its own vibe that captured the artist's journey.

The first VCR set a dark, cold scene with j-hope dressed in black, walking toward some boxes. He opens one with the number "23" on it. The publication stated that many fans see it as a nod to his age when he released his first solo mixtape, Hope World. This box set the tone for the first part of the show, Ambition, as it revealed another version of him in a red room.

The next video, which showed the setup for the next performance, included references to songs like Chicken Noodle Soup and Airplane, along with the date he enlisted in the military written on the wall of the red room. The box was headed toward a "Safety Zone," a nod to one of his tracks, leading him to go back to his hip-hop roots during his Sweet Dreams performance.

The third set highlighted his life before joining BTS in 2013. j-hope danced with NEURON, an underground dance crew from his hometown. He also made a song NEURON, from his EP, Hope On The Street Vol. 1. The BTS rapper kicked off his third set with the same song, an ode to his history and where it all began.

Fans took to social media to share their emotional reactions to the concert. They boasted with pride over Forbes calling it a "masterpiece." One fan commented,

"Hobi is born for the stage he just shines, damn he was so mesmerizing. He held army in his grib the hole night."

Many expressed that j-hope's inclusion of BTS songs made them nostalgic and highlighted his dedication to the group.

"Stages that is also critically acclaimed. The King of Hope World is so powerfully iconic! #jhope is the Stage King! The stage is his playground & his showmanship is unparalleled! You pay for high quality performance! WORTH every time, money & effort! Others cant relate," a fan wrote.

"It was truly the best concert experience I’ve ever had," another fan said.

"Everything he does is a masterpiece," another fan added.

"Honestly is not only because I’m an ARMY but the concert is so good from start to finish 10/10 no notes," a fan remarked.

"So proud of Jhope!! His concert is truly a masterpiece! Jhope is a powerful artist & his concert is a reflection of his successful career. The beautiful/wholesome #Jhope memories we created during his concerts will stay forever in Bangtan history," another fan noted.

"And they are right, truly a masterpiece," another fan emphasized.

BTS' j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour deets

BTS member j-hope embarked on his inaugural solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, on February 28, 2025. The tour spans 31 shows across 15 cities over three months, commencing in Seoul and traversing North America and Asia.

The tour kicked off with three consecutive nights at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025. The itinerary includes performances in major cities such as Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, and Osaka.

Notably, j-hope's concerts in Manila on April 12 and 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena mark the first solo performances by a BTS member in the Philippines since 2017.

In Los Angeles, j-hope performed at BMO Stadium on April 4 and 6, 2025. Touring K-pop reported that the BMO Stadium added over 24,000 seats due to high demand and sold over 46,236 tickets. The North American leg was wrapped up with his Los Angeles performances.

Here are the Asian tour dates:

Manila, Philippines:

April 12, 2025: SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025: SM Mall of Asia Arena

Saitama, Japan:

April 19, 2025: Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025: Saitama Super Arena

Singapore, Singapore:

April 26, 2025: Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jakarta, Indonesia:

May 3, 2025: Indonesia Arena GBK

May 4, 2025: Indonesia Arena GBK

Bangkok, Thailand:

May 10, 2025: Impact Arena

May 11, 2025: Impact Arena

Macau, China:

May 17, 2025: Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025: Galaxy Arena

Taipei, Taiwan:

May 24, 2025: NTSU Arena

May 25, 2025: NTSU Arena

Osaka, Japan:

May 31, 2025: Kyocera Dome Osaka

June 1, 2025: Kyocera Dome Osaka

VIP ticket holders enjoyed exclusive access to the soundcheck session, held two hours prior to the main performance, along with early entry into the venue.

For the Manila concerts, ticket prices ranged from PHP 4,000 for General Admission to PHP 22,500 for the VIP Hope Package. Fans are advised to check Ticketmaster.

HOPE ON THE STAGE marks j-hope's return to live performances following his military service, during which he earned the 'Special Warrior' title and received an early promotion to Sergeant before his discharge in October 2024.

