"Those moments were crucial for my growth" — BTS' j-hope looks back to his days from 'American Hustle Life' and pays homage to late Coolio

On April 5, 2025, BTS' j-hope sat down with the Los Angeles Times and looked back on his days from American Hustle Life.
In 2014, BTS had embarked on a transformative journey through their reality show American Hustle Life. This series was intended to place the seven members in real hip-hop culture and allow them to experience things that would help shape their musical identity.
One of the personalities they met was the late American rapper, actor, and producer Coolio, who was famous for Gangsta's Paradise, released in 1995. Taped in Los Angeles, the show had BTS completing a variety of tasks with the supervision of artists such as Coolio and Warren G. The artists provided the group with perspective and pushed them outside of their comfort zone.
Coolio's involvement was particularly impactful. In the initial episodes, he presented BTS with tasks designed to test their adaptability and understanding of hip-hop. Despite initial hiccups, Coolio's genuine support became evident as he imparted wisdom that resonated deeply with the group.
BTS' j-hope told the Los Angeles Times about how important this time in his life was to him artistically when he looks back on it.
"It was more than just a musical influence. I was very young at that time, and if I had the chance to go back now, I think I could understand and take in a lot more. At the time, though, it was a process to adapt to a new culture, different from the one I grew up in," he said.
Getting candid with Los Angeles Times during their interview, j-hope also paid a small tribute to the late Coolio for influencing him as a rapper and a human being.
"And I believe that those moments were crucial for my growth and shaped who I am today. That’s the most important lesson I took from that experience. Rest in peace, Coolio," he said.
American Hustle Life was a reality show where the rookie BTS experienced a different culture altogether. The BTS members had to print flyers and hand them out to the public and request them to come watch their showcase for free.
BTS' j-hope reflects on his seventh success on Billboard Hot 100, ongoing solo world tour, and more
Christine Terrisse of the Los Angeles Times (LA Times) mentioned Mona Lisa charting on the Billboard Hot 100 as it became the seventh solo track by BTS' j-hope to reach the spot. The Grammy-nominated musician tied with his bandmate Jungkook for having the most numbers of solo songs by a K-pop singer charting on the Hot 100.
The interview was published the following day when j-hope headlined his HOPE ON THE STAGE concert at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium on April 4, 2025 (PT). Reportedly, BMO Stadium has a capacity of 22,000, and due to massive demands, additional seats were added and released via Ticketmaster.
Touring K-pop reported that it sold over 46,236 tickets for both shows scheduled on April 4 and 6, 2025.
Riding high on the success of his concert show, where the artist sold out the entire stadium double of its original capacity, j-hope reflected on doing this tour on his own after his military service, as it was time he expanded as an artist himself.
When the LA Times asked the BTS rapper to share his thoughts on coming so far in his career, from being surprised to receive one fan mail during his debut to headlining Los Angeles' biggest stadium solo, j-hope revealed being equally surprised.
"Of course, I could not have imagined back then that I would have this kind of life and I really appreciate what I have currently. As time passes by, I’m really grateful to see more and more people listening to and enjoying my music. I feel like it’s their support and passion that allow me to be the artist I am today," he said.
Here is the list of j-hope's upcoming HOPE ON THE STAGE concerts:
Los Angeles, California, USA:
- April 6, 2025 – BMO Stadium
Manila, Philippines:
- April 12, 2025 – SM Mall of Asia Arena
- April 13, 2025 – SM Mall of Asia Arena
Saitama, Japan:
- April 19, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena
- April 20, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena
Singapore:
- April 26, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium
- April 27, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium
Jakarta, Indonesia:
- May 3, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK
- May 4, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK
Bangkok, Thailand:
- May 10, 2025 – Impact Arena
- May 11, 2025 – Impact Arena
Macau, China:
- May 17, 2025 – Galaxy Arena
- May 18, 2025 – Galaxy Arena
Taipei, Taiwan:
- May 24, 2025 – NTSU Arena
- May 25, 2025 – NTSU Arena
Osaka, Japan:
- May 31, 2025 – Kyocera Dome Osaka
- June 1, 2025 – Kyocera Dome Osaka
Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and other approved regional resellers. Fans are advised to check BIGHIT MUSIC's official website for details.