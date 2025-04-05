"SOLD OUT KING" — ARMYs react as BTS' j-hope's concert's high demand leads to BMO Stadium adding over 24,000 seats

On April 4, 2025 (April 5 KST), BTS' j-hope made history as the first and only Korean solo act to headline Los Angeles' BMO Stadium. Touring K-pop reported that the unprecedented demand for his solo concerts at BMO Stadium led to the addition of 24,000 extra seats for the two scheduled performances.
The Grammy-nominated musician is set to perform there on April 4 and April 6, 2025. Touring K-pop posted on its official X account that the extra tickets were sold via Ticketmaster on April 5 KST. It also reported that due to massive demand, Ticketmaster could also release additional seats last minute with side views before the show starts on April 4 (April 5 KST).
BMO Stadium has a seat capacity of 22,000. Touring K-pop reported that BTS' j-hope's sold over 46,236 tickets for the two shows. It sold an additional 24,236 tickets. Asian Entertainment And Culture News (AEC) reported that the BTS rapper became the first solo Asian act to sell out a stadium in the West.
The BTS fans (ARMY) expressed their excitement and underscored the rapper's global influence and popularity to sell out BMO Stadium in double its original capacity. One fan wrote:
"The capacity of BMO Stadium is 22,000. The stadium added extra tickets due to high demand and sold 46, 236 for both days so far, meaning more than 23,000 tickets were sold for each day above their regular capacity. CONGRATULATIONS J-HOPE. J-HOPE OF BTS SOLD OUT KING"
Many shared their elation at the opportunity to attend the concerts, while others praised the Mona Lisa rapper's ability to command such a vast audience.
"J-Hope is the first Korean soloist to perform at a stadium in the US. The first Korean soloist to sell out a stadium in the US. The first Korean soloist to sell out a stadium for two shows in the US. Congratulations J-Hope!" a fan wrote.
"Jung “THE FIRST” Hoseok!! Congratulations j-hope for being the first Asian Soloist to sell out a Stadium Concert in the US—for two shows!! KING BEHAVIOR!!!" another fan added.
"j-hope , the first KPOP SOLOIST to perform a stadium in the USA!! A sold out stadium concert, only thee JUNG HOSEOK can relate!!!" another fan wrote.
Comments ranged from expressions of disbelief at the rapid ticket sales to admiration for the BTS rapper's global influence.
"Congratulations on being the first Korean solo act to sell out a stadium in the US, and for two days in a row, no less! So proud of you, Hobi, pressing ahead with your tour and each show is just as good or better than the last!" a fan remarked.
"Selling out a stadium as a solo artist...my man my man," another fan added.
"My precious angel, congratulations, you deserve this. Your work ethic, professionalism and your love for performing, we can all see that. It was such an honor to attend your concerts. You deserve all the love, my Hobi," another fan said.
BTS' j-hope embarks on first solo world tour: HOPE ON THE STAGE
The announcement of HOPE ON THE STAGE came shortly after j-hope's discharge from South Korea's mandatory military service in October 2024. It was officially announced in January 2025.
The tour kicked off at Seoul's KSPO Dome with a three-night sold-out shows on February 28, March 1, and 2, 2025. The idol's bandmate Jin attended the show on March 2 and cheered for the rapper with two ARMY lightsticks in each hand.
Following the Seoul performances and the North American shows, here is the list of his upcoming Asian shows across major cities:
Los Angeles, California, USA:
- April 4, 2025 – BMO Stadium
- April 6, 2025 – BMO Stadium
Manila, Philippines:
- April 12, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena
- April 13, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena
Saitama, Japan:
- April 19, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena
- April 20, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena
Singapore:
- April 26, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium
- April 27, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium
Jakarta, Indonesia:
- May 3, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK
- May 4, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK
Bangkok, Thailand:
- May 10, 2025 – Impact Arena
- May 11, 2025 – Impact Arena
Macau, China:
- May 17, 2025 – Galaxy Arena
- May 18, 2025 – Galaxy Arena
Taipei, Taiwan:
- May 24, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)
- May 25, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)
Osaka, Japan:
- May 31, 2025 – Kyocera Dome
- June 1, 2025 – Kyocera Dome
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Fans were advised to purchase tickets only through authorized sellers to avoid fraudulent transactions.