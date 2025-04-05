"Proud of him!" — Fans react to j-hope’s journey as he is set to headline BMO Stadium a decade after handing flyers in public for BTS' free show

On April 5, 2025 (April 4 PT), BTS' j-hope headlined Los Angeles' BMO Stadium and became the first Korean and Asian solo act to perform there.

Ad

The BTS fandom, ARMY, cheered for the rapper and looked back at his journey as this milestone comes more than a decade after he and fellow BTS member Jin were seen distributing flyers in public, inviting people to attend BTS' free showcase.

In 2014, BTS traveled to Los Angeles to film for American Hustle Life where all seven members actively promoted their music by personally handing out flyers to passersby on the streets. This grassroots approach highlighted their dedication and belief in their artistry, even when they were relatively unknown.

Ad

Trending

The group had performed at The Troubadour Club in West Hollywood during their Show & Prove showcase. It was the group's first-ever show on US soil in front of an odd 200 spectators.

Fans shared clips from 10 years back where j-hope and Jin can be seen entering a FedEx office in Los Angeles to print flyers for the group. They discussed online that after a decade, j-hope returned to the city to headline the BMO Stadium as a first-ever Asian solo act and perform in front of 46,000 spectators.

Ad

The clips were reshared by ARMYs as they boasted with pride over j-hope's journey and growth as an artist. One X user wrote:

"So freaking proud of him! Can’t think of anyone more deserving of this than the 7 BTS members."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many have reminisced about the group's early days, drawing parallels between their initial street promotions and their current global success.

"Awww!! This is beautiful! An organic journey full of love & commitment to his craft & ARMY," a fan wrote.

"Dream, the beginnings will seem humble, so prosperous the future will be," another fan shared.

Others joined in on the online conversation and expressed being proud and "honored" to witness j-hope and BTS' long journey to fame and being their fans.

Ad

"Imagine how surreal he must feel to return to the same city where he requested people to ‘come see BTS’ & handed them flyers on the street. Life really came full circle," a fan commented.

"The journey he made with his six brothers is PROOF of their love for music and their never give up attitude. I feel honored to be a BTS ARMY," another fan remarked.

Ad

"j-hope, the first Asian soloist to do stadium shows in the USA and the first to sell them out. The way he’s making history tonight," a fan remarked.

BTS' j-hope's first solo world tour's ongoing success results in an all sold-out venues

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the January 23, 2025, fans were in a frenzy to grab j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour tickets for the North American leg of the tour. As a result, the tickets sold out in just one hour.

Likewise, pre-sale tickets for the Asian leg of the tour were claimed in rapid succession for cities such as Manila, Singapore, and Jakarta. In Manila in particular, online queues were over 300,000 people long, which was well over the capacity of the venue.

Ad

Some of this demand caused ticket outlets like Ticketmaster and Live Nation to have technical issues. Fans who were queued online were both excited and frustrated by the limited number of tickets for the huge demand.

The HOPE ON THE STAGE tour encompasses multiple cities across Asia, North America, and Latin America.

Below is the comprehensive list of all shows:

Seoul, South Korea: (FINISHED)

February 28, 2025 – KSPO Dome

March 1, 2025 – KSPO Dome

March 2, 2025 – KSPO Dome

Ad

Brooklyn, New York, USA: (FINISHED)

March 13, 2025 – Barclays Center

March 14, 2025 – Barclays Center

Chicago, Illinois, USA: (FINISHED)

March 17, 2025 – Allstate Arena

March 18, 2025 – Allstate Arena

Mexico City, Mexico: (FINISHED)

March 22, 2025 – Palacio De Los Deportes

March 23, 2025 – Palacio De Los Deportes

San Antonio, Texas, USA: (FINISHED)

March 26, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

March 27, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

Oakland, California, USA: (FINISHED)

March 31, 2025 – Oakland Arena

April 1, 2025 – Oakland Arena

Los Angeles, California, USA:

April 4, 2025 – BMO Stadium

April 6, 2025 – BMO Stadium

Manila, Philippines:

April 12, 2025 – SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025 – SM Mall of Asia Arena

Ad

Saitama, Japan:

April 19, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

Singapore:

April 26, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jakarta, Indonesia:

May 3, 2025 – Indonesia Arena GBK

May 4, 2025 – Indonesia Arena GBK

Bangkok, Thailand:

May 10, 2025 – Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 – Impact Arena

Macau, China:

May 17, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

Taipei, Taiwan:

May 24, 2025 – NTSU Arena

May 25, 2025 – NTSU Arena

Osaka, Japan:

May 31, 2025 – Kyocera Dome Osaka

June 1, 2025 – Kyocera Dome Osaka

Fans can buy tickets to j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE via Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Fans are advised to check BIGHIT MUSIC's website to see the list of officially approved third-party parties so that avoid fraudulent resellers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More