"Proud of him!" — Fans react to j-hope’s journey as he is set to headline BMO Stadium a decade after handing flyers in public for BTS' free show

On April 5, 2025 (April 4 PT), BTS' j-hope headlined Los Angeles' BMO Stadium and became the first Korean and Asian solo act to perform there.
The BTS fandom, ARMY, cheered for the rapper and looked back at his journey as this milestone comes more than a decade after he and fellow BTS member Jin were seen distributing flyers in public, inviting people to attend BTS' free showcase.
In 2014, BTS traveled to Los Angeles to film for American Hustle Life where all seven members actively promoted their music by personally handing out flyers to passersby on the streets. This grassroots approach highlighted their dedication and belief in their artistry, even when they were relatively unknown.
The group had performed at The Troubadour Club in West Hollywood during their Show & Prove showcase. It was the group's first-ever show on US soil in front of an odd 200 spectators.
Fans shared clips from 10 years back where j-hope and Jin can be seen entering a FedEx office in Los Angeles to print flyers for the group. They discussed online that after a decade, j-hope returned to the city to headline the BMO Stadium as a first-ever Asian solo act and perform in front of 46,000 spectators.
The clips were reshared by ARMYs as they boasted with pride over j-hope's journey and growth as an artist. One X user wrote:
"So freaking proud of him! Can’t think of anyone more deserving of this than the 7 BTS members."
Many have reminisced about the group's early days, drawing parallels between their initial street promotions and their current global success.
"Awww!! This is beautiful! An organic journey full of love & commitment to his craft & ARMY," a fan wrote.
"Dream, the beginnings will seem humble, so prosperous the future will be," another fan shared.
Others joined in on the online conversation and expressed being proud and "honored" to witness j-hope and BTS' long journey to fame and being their fans.
"Imagine how surreal he must feel to return to the same city where he requested people to ‘come see BTS’ & handed them flyers on the street. Life really came full circle," a fan commented.
"The journey he made with his six brothers is PROOF of their love for music and their never give up attitude. I feel honored to be a BTS ARMY," another fan remarked.
"j-hope, the first Asian soloist to do stadium shows in the USA and the first to sell them out. The way he’s making history tonight," a fan remarked.
BTS' j-hope's first solo world tour's ongoing success results in an all sold-out venues
Following the January 23, 2025, fans were in a frenzy to grab j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour tickets for the North American leg of the tour. As a result, the tickets sold out in just one hour.
Likewise, pre-sale tickets for the Asian leg of the tour were claimed in rapid succession for cities such as Manila, Singapore, and Jakarta. In Manila in particular, online queues were over 300,000 people long, which was well over the capacity of the venue.
Some of this demand caused ticket outlets like Ticketmaster and Live Nation to have technical issues. Fans who were queued online were both excited and frustrated by the limited number of tickets for the huge demand.
The HOPE ON THE STAGE tour encompasses multiple cities across Asia, North America, and Latin America.
Below is the comprehensive list of all shows:
Seoul, South Korea: (FINISHED)
- February 28, 2025 – KSPO Dome
- March 1, 2025 – KSPO Dome
- March 2, 2025 – KSPO Dome
Brooklyn, New York, USA: (FINISHED)
- March 13, 2025 – Barclays Center
- March 14, 2025 – Barclays Center
Chicago, Illinois, USA: (FINISHED)
- March 17, 2025 – Allstate Arena
- March 18, 2025 – Allstate Arena
Mexico City, Mexico: (FINISHED)
- March 22, 2025 – Palacio De Los Deportes
- March 23, 2025 – Palacio De Los Deportes
San Antonio, Texas, USA: (FINISHED)
- March 26, 2025 – Frost Bank Center
- March 27, 2025 – Frost Bank Center
Oakland, California, USA: (FINISHED)
- March 31, 2025 – Oakland Arena
- April 1, 2025 – Oakland Arena
Los Angeles, California, USA:
- April 4, 2025 – BMO Stadium
- April 6, 2025 – BMO Stadium
Manila, Philippines:
- April 12, 2025 – SM Mall of Asia Arena
- April 13, 2025 – SM Mall of Asia Arena
Saitama, Japan:
- April 19, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena
- April 20, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena
Singapore:
- April 26, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium
- April 27, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium
Jakarta, Indonesia:
- May 3, 2025 – Indonesia Arena GBK
- May 4, 2025 – Indonesia Arena GBK
Bangkok, Thailand:
- May 10, 2025 – Impact Arena
- May 11, 2025 – Impact Arena
Macau, China:
- May 17, 2025 – Galaxy Arena
- May 18, 2025 – Galaxy Arena
Taipei, Taiwan:
- May 24, 2025 – NTSU Arena
- May 25, 2025 – NTSU Arena
Osaka, Japan:
- May 31, 2025 – Kyocera Dome Osaka
- June 1, 2025 – Kyocera Dome Osaka
Fans can buy tickets to j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE via Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Fans are advised to check BIGHIT MUSIC's website to see the list of officially approved third-party parties so that avoid fraudulent resellers.