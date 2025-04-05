"Each member knows their role in the team very well" — BTS' j-hope shares his views on group dynamics during his latest interview with iHeartRadio

In a recent interview with iHeartRadio, j-hope of BTS shared thoughts about the group dynamic and how every BTS member positively contributes to their success. The interview was posted on April 4, 2025, on iHeartRadio's YouTube.

BTS' j-hope explained that the collaboration in his team exists because the members know everyone's specific responsibilities. He elaborated that each member tries to "influence each other in a positive way."

The Mona Lisa rapper further added that he often wonders if he would get to meet his amazing bandmates in the next life. He elaborated that this mutual understanding of the roles provides a collaborative atmosphere to manage the many facets of their careers. He said:

"Each member knows their role in the team very well, so we influence each other in a positive way. I believe that's the driving force behind keeping the team together for 13 years. I wonder if I'd be fortunate enough to meet such amazing people again in another life."

BTS' j-hope's talks about his inspiration, artistic growth as a soloist, and more

On March 27, 2025, j-hope also appeared for an interview on iHeartRadio's Z100 in New York. During the interview, he also delved into his personal sources of inspiration. He shared that everyday experiences significantly influence his music and dance, stating,

"I usually get a lot of inspiration from everyday life. Everything I see and feel becomes a source of inspiration, and I try to put those into my music and dance."

It is the same thing that he mentioned during his latest interview on iHeartRadio with Maxwell on April 4. Furthermore, reflecting on his collaboration with American rapper J. Cole for the track on the street, the Grammy-nominated musician described the experience as profoundly meaningful. He recounted filming the music video in New York City, remarking,

"It also reminds me of the day when I shot the ['on the street'] music video with J. Cole. So coming back here, it reminds me of those days, and it feels new all over again."

Meanwhile, the BTS rapper is on his first solo world tour. He is the second BTS member to embark on a solo tour following Min Yoon-gi, aka SUGA. j-hope enlisted in the military to serve his mandatory service from April 2023 to October 2024.

After that, he announced his world tour in January 2025. He released two new solo singles, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel ) and Mona Lisa both in March 2025, amidst his ongoing world tour.

He completed his concerts across Brooklyn, Oakland, New York, Los Angeles, and more. The tour's North American leg will end on April 6, 2025, with his concert at the BMO Stadium, LA.

j-hope will head to perform across Asia in several major cities like Bangkok, Saitama, and more. Here is the list of the upcoming concerts:

Manila, Philippines:

April 12, 2025 – SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025 – SM Mall of Asia Arena

Saitama, Japan:

April 19, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

Singapore:

April 26, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jakarta, Indonesia:

May 3, 2025 – Indonesia Arena GBK

May 4, 2025 – Indonesia Arena GBK

Bangkok, Thailand:

May 10, 2025 – Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 – Impact Arena

Macau, China:

May 17, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

Taipei, Taiwan:

May 24, 2025 – NTSU Arena

May 25, 2025 – NTSU Arena

Osaka, Japan:

May 31, 2025 – Kyocera Dome Osaka

June 1, 2025 – Kyocera Dome Osaka

HOPE ON THE STAGE tickets are available on Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

